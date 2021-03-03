TOPEKA — After trailing by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Westview boys basketball team rallied to within four points of conference rival Central Noble with 36 seconds remaining.
Unfortunately for the host Warriors, that’s as close as they’d get. The No. 3 (2A) Cougars sank four free throws down the stretch to win, 57-49, in an opening-round game at the Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview High School.
“I just know they don’t have any quit,” said Westview coach Ed Bentley of his team afterward. “They don’t always do things perfect. We had a couple of guys that need to score more. … I just think missed free throws and missed layups are absolutely a kick in the gut.”
The Cougars raced out to an 11-2 lead and never looked back. Westview was within four points twice, once at 20-16 and the other at 53-49. Missed shots around the basket ultimately cost the Warriors, as Bentley said they counted 12 missed layups from his team in the game.
“I think we got the shots we wanted,” Bentley said. “I think layups are like the plague: once you miss them, you might get a little tighter and tighter every time you do it. I can’t fault them for that.”
The comeback attempt started for the Warriors following a timeout with 4:21 remaining. Central Noble led 50-36 at that point, but Westview would not go quietly into the night. Senior Luke Miller hit a bucket to cut the deficit to 12, then junior Mason Yoder rattled off three free throws in a 19-second stretch to bring his team within single digits.
One minute later, Miller made a layup to make it a 50-43 contest with 2:11 remaining. Following some missed free throws from Central Noble and a missed layup by Westview, the Cougars built the lead up to nine again on a pair of free throws from junior Connor Essegian.
With the game at 52-43 and 1:15 on the clock, the Warriors made one last spurt. A 6-1 run made it a 53-49 contest with 36 seconds remaining. Yoder made a jumper to cut the deficit to four, which was two of his game-high 26 points on the evening.
“We absolutely know Mason can score, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg with that kid,” Bentley said. “He’s still learning the game; he’s still learning how to compete every possession. Not only that: he’s got 26 (points) and he’s guarding the best player in the area — one of the best players in the state (Essegian). … Mason’s only going to get better. And he’s tore up right now, so you know he loves it. He loves his teammates and he wants to do well.”
After starting the quarter 3-of-7 from the charity stripe, though, the Cougars made their free throws down the stretch. Essegian made two to push the lead back to six, and then senior Sawyer Yoder sank two 10 seconds later following a Mason Yoder miss. Essegian finished with 24 points, while Sawyer Yoder had nine to pace the Central Noble offense.
“I knew they weren’t going to go away,” said Central Noble coach John Bodey of Westview. “They play hard; they’re good, defensively. They weren’t going to go away. Down the stretch, I thought we could’ve played with a little more poise. We’ve got to hit those free throws in the final two minutes; we have to do a little bit better, defensively.”
Along with Yoder’s 26 points, Luke Miller added 10, sophomore Brady Yoder eight and senior Lyndon Miller five. Westview’s season comes to a close with a 16-7 record, earning co-NECC championship honors with Central Noble.
“What I love about this: you’ve got a bunch of dudes in (the locker room) that are hurting, and you’d rather coach a bunch of dudes that hurt after this,” Bentley said. “Put ourselves in a little bit of a hole early, but we always fight back.”
The Cougars (24-1) will play Churubusco in the second sectional semifinal game at Westview Friday night. The first game features Eastside taking on Bremen at 6 p.m.
