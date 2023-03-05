EMMA — Westview was rolling from the opening whistle and went on to romp past Eastside 50-26 Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 2A, Sectional 35 boys basketball tournament on the Warriors' home court.
“In our game on Tuesday we struggled to be ready and show up from the start,” said first-year Westview head coach Chandler Prible of a 74-49 win against Churubusco. “Our emphasis all week was making sure we were prepared and ready to play from the beginning.”
Westview scored the first five points of the contest and were up 12-4 at the end of the first period. They then extended the lead 24-10 at halftime. The 14-point differential was the biggest of the first half.
Westview took a 35-14 edge into the fourth quarter. The biggest spread in the final period was the final score.
The Warriors took advantage of 17 turnovers by the Blazers, including nine in the first half.
“We took them out of the ball screen and into the motion which they don’t do much of,” said Prible of his team’s defense. “That ended up being really good for us.”
Prible saw his team force the tempo against Eastside — a team Westview beat 64-55 Feb. 7.
“We like to play faster,” said Prible, whose squad has now won three straight for the fourth time this season. “That’s more because of our size. We’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot it pretty well and we can get some other guys in the game and get a chance to rest.
“If we can get (defensive) stops, we can play a lot faster tempo.”
A balanced Warriors attack featured junior Wiley Minix (9 points all in the first half), junior Luke Helmuth (8 — six in the first half), senior Jethro Hostetler (7 — all in the first half), junior Micah Miller (7 — all in the second half), senior Brady Yoder (7 five in the first half) and junior Wade Springer (6).
Of Westview’s five 3-pointers, Minix sank two with Hostetler, Springer and Yoder making one apiece.
The Blazers were paced by junior Brady Lehman (12 points — six in each half) and senior Santino Brewer (6 — four in the first half). Senior Caeden Moughler canned Eastside’s lone 3-pointer.
Ed Bentley, who was head coach at Westview 2020-21, talked about what he wanted his Blazers to do.
“Our formula is not very complicated,” said Bentley, who is in his second year at Eastside (the Blazers went 25-2 in 2021-22). “It’s to defend and take good shots. The first quarter set the tone.
"Every experience we had this year was a new one considering what we lost from last year (to graduation). We got a lot better down the stretch. We’ll be fine. They’ve just got to grow up.”
Eastside won the season’s first two games. That turned out to be the only back-to-back victories for the Blazers in 2022-23.
In Saturday’s other semifinal — also featuring two Northeast Corner Conference teams — Central Noble downed Prairie Heights 51-45.
Eastside wound up with a final record of 9-14 and Prairie Heights 16-9.
The championship — Westview (16-8) vs. Central Noble (18-6) — is slated for Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The original sectional schedule was adjusted because of Friday’s heavy snow.
Westview will be seeking its 21st sectional crown — the first since 2019. Central Noble will be after its seventh title and second straight.
The Warriors nipped the Cougars 51-50 Dec. 10.