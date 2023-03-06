Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio... Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Wells and Adams Counties. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Ohio...Michigan... Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting De Kalb, Allen IN and Defiance Counties. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Van Wert, Adams and Allen IN Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, Berrien and St. Joseph Counties. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Carroll, White and Pulaski Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton IN, Starke and Pulaski Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, The river reaches flood stage with the lowest residential areas beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 PM EST Monday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 5.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&