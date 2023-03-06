EMMA — After taking over the Westview boys basketball program last April, Chandler Prible had what appeared to be a steep hill to climb heading into his first season as head coach.
The Warriors went 7-16 during the 2021-22 campaign, losing one of the top scorers in the area — Mason Yoder (21.1 PPG) — to graduation in the process.
Westview didn't have a player over 6'2" on the floor this year either, but despite all of the obstacles, the Warriors sat at 16-8 and were playing for a Class 2A, Sectional 35 championship on their home court against the defending sectional champions Monday night.
Following a masterful performance through the first three quarters of the contest — leading by as many as 26 — Westview went on to earn its first sectional title in four seasons after outlasting the Central Noble Cougars, 78-65, at Westview Gymnasium.
"They did such a good job of buying into what we wanted from them," said Prible of his group of players to LaGwana Media following the game. "I couldn't be more proud of this group, and I couldn't be happier for this community. It's a community that has really embraced both my family and myself. It's been really special."
From the very beginning of the contest, Westview (17-8) was the aggressor.
The Warriors opened the game on a 13-5 run, getting major contributions from senior Brady Yoder and junior Luke Helmuth.
Central Noble (18-7) quickly cut into the advantage over the next minute of play, though, trimming Westview's eight-point lead to two following a 6-0 run that included three-point baskets from senior Conner Lemmon and sophomore Redick Zolman.
Up 13-11 with 3:40 left in the first quarter, Westview didn't fold in the moment. It did just the opposite.
The Warriors went on a 14-0 run through the rest of the opening quarter, getting seven points from Yoder, four from Helmuth and three from junior Wiley Minix.
Entering the second quarter, Westview held a commanding 27-11 lead.
During the second frame, it was more of the same from the Warriors.
Prible's team added 17 more before halftime, leading by as many as 21 before securing a 44-24 lead at the break over the Cougars.
Yoder (17), Minix (13) and Helmuth (12) were each in double figures heading into the locker room.
A scrappy defensive effort, coupled with good shot selection and high energy on the glass, helped a smaller Warriors team dominate in the first half.
Westview forced 11 Central Noble turnovers and outrebounded the Cougars, 10-5, after two quarters.
"We knew coming into the game that we wanted the pace to be high," Prible said. "We thought we had a little bit of an advantage with our guards versus their bigs, so we wanted to play fast. ... We wanted our players to come out in the third quarter and do the same thing. ... Our pace was really good for four quarters."
Behind Prible's encouragement, Westview didn't take its foot off the gas pedal.
The Warriors stretched its lead to 26 following a 10-4 run during the first four minutes of the second half.
Central Noble went on a 7-0 run to get that lead under 20 — 54-35 with 1:00 left in the third quarter — but a three-pointer by Minix with 30 seconds before the fourth quarter cut into the Cougars momentum.
In the fourth quarter, Central Noble would outscore Westview, 30-21, behind an eye-opening 18 points in the fourth quarter from junior Drew Pliett.
The Cougars would even get to within single digits at 74-65 with just under a minute to go. However, the deficit was just too much to come back from as Westview put the game away from the free-throw line down the stretch.
The Warriors lived at the charity stripe Monday night, converting 25-of-30 attempts in the sectional championship victory.
The Warriors were led by Yoder, Minix and Helmuth, with each player finishing with 23 points on the night.
In the loss, Central Noble saw Lemmon lead the team with 20, Pliett add 18 and junior Sam Essegian drop in 15.
The Warriors will now travel to North Judson next Saturday to face Gary 21st Century (20-5) after it defeated Illiana Christian (19-6), 71-52, to win the Whiting sectional Monday night.