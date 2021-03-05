LIGONIER — The fans at West Noble High School were treated to two fantastic boys basketball games Friday night in Class 3A, Sectional 21 action.
The evening’s first contest saw the host Chargers erase an eight-point first half deficit to win, 61-53, over Lakeland. NorthWood and Wawasee followed with an even more dramatic game, with NorthWood edging the Warriors, 47-46.
This will set up a matchup between the Panthers (14-8) and West Noble (13-9) for the sectional championship Saturday night in Ligonier. The two teams played on the same court on Feb. 8, with the Chargers prevailing, 54-50. Saturday night’s winner advances to the New Castle regional next Saturday, March 13.
The sectional championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale at the door at 6:30 p.m. NorthWood is the defending sectional champion and will be looking for its 10th sectional title in program history.
“It’s going to be a very quick turnaround, and obviously they’re a quality opponent,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “We’re going to have to gather and go over West Noble the best we can. Anything can happen in championship games, and I think our guys are looking forward to the challenge.”
For West Noble, it’s looking for its first sectional championship in program history.
“I just hope I get my voice back,” joked West Noble coach Ethan Marsh about getting ready for the sectional final. “It goes without saying how special that would be (to win a sectional), and everyone in here is going to tell you the same thing. I hope we give ourselves a chance.”
GAME 1: WEST NOBLE 61, LAKELAND 53
The first game Friday night was an all-Northeast Corner Conference affair, with the host Chargers and visiting Lakers (9-14) staying within single digits for the duration of the game.
Lakeland controlled most of the first half, leading for the final 13 minutes of it. Senior Mason Douglas sparked the Lakers early, scoring his teams first 11 points. The Chargers hung tough, though, as Lakeland only led 17-15 after eight minutes of play.
The second quarter was a showdown between the two teams’ leading scorers in Lakeland senior Brayden Bontrager and West Noble sophomore Austin Cripe. Bontrager scored seven of his team’s 11 points in the frame, while Cripe scored all 11 for his squad. Six of those points from Cripe came in the final minute of the half, as he hit two 3-point shots to cut the deficit from 28-20 to 28-26 at intermission.
“The end of the half, when Cripe hit those two shots — it was about to get away a little bit,” Marsh said. “When Austin hit those shots to keep us right there … that was I think the spark going into the half. They bring in some excitement then; just something for them to get going. I think that’s where it turned for us.”
West Noble quickly tied it at 28 early in the third quarter, but the Lakers immediately grew their lead back to six. Slowly but surely, though, the Chargers chipped away. Cripe hit a jumper with 49 seconds left in the frame to give his team a 42-41 lead, which was their first since 6-5 in the first quarter. Cripe finished with a team-high 24 points.
The Chargers led 44-41 at the start of the fourth. Lakeland would get within two points on a few occasions: 46-44, 48-46 and 53-51, with the latter coming with 42 seconds remaining. West Noble made eight-straight free throws down the stretch, however, to win the game by eight.
Bontrager finished with a game-high 25 points, giving him 1,666 for his career. He finishes one point ahead of classmate Bailey Hartsough for the most points scored in Lakeland history, regardless of gender.
“He had a great career,” said Lakeland coach Chris Keil of Bontrager. “He’s one of those guys that, as soon as he walks into the gym, he’s open. … A testament to Brayden: he bought in to what we were selling this year. We had him play on the post a lot more than he had in the past, and he was a great soldier and great player for us.”
Junior Julio Macias and senior Brockton Miller had 10 points each to help the West Noble scoring attack. Zach Beers and Adam Nelson had eight points each, and Nevin Phares added two to round out the Charger scoring.
GAME 2: NORTHWOOD 47, WAWASEE 46
The Warriors had one final possession with 6.4 seconds left, trailing 47-44. After inbounding the ball, Wawasee senior Ethan Carey took a pass and stepped into a ‘3.’ The shot fell short, but teammate Collin Roberson was there to grab the rebound and lay the ball in. Roberson thought he was fouled on the play, but no foul was called and time expired.
“I’m just happy for our kids to get to play in an atmosphere like this,” said Wolfe, referencing the electric crowd on hand for the game. “Give Wawasee credit: no one deserved to lose the game, but we were just fortunate enough to make a few more plays at the end.”
NorthWood raced out to a 12-point lead, 21-9, early in the second quarter. The Warriors wouldn’t go away, though, making it a 25-19 game at the break.
Wawasee cut into the lead a little bit more in the third quarter, as the Panthers only led 32-29 going into the final frame. The Warriors trimmed the deficit to one point on six different occasions in the second half, but were never able to get over the hump.
Junior Keaton Dukes was an offensive star for Wawasee, finishing with a game-high 26 points. Roberson had 10 points as well as the Warriors’ season comes to an end with a 12-12 record.
“We had plenty of opportunities to fold; to have a bad attitude in games in our season — every season has its up-and-downs, and when we had our downs, we had great leadership with Ethan (Carey) and Adam Beer,” Wawasee coach Jon Everingham said.
For NorthWood, sophomore Cade Brenner led the way with 19 points. He made four clutch free throws in the final 33 seconds of the contest to thwart the comeback attempt of Wawasee.
“Cade Brenner is exceptional … I think his poise was the determining factor for us,” Wolfe said. “We’re just happy he plays on our team.”
Also scoring for the Panthers Friday was Brock Bontrager with 13 points, Ian Raasch five, Chaz Yoder four and Ben Vincent and Cooper Wiens two each.
