NAPPANEE — In a sectional that was guaranteed to showcase rematches in every contest, Saturday night’s semifinals at NorthWood in the Class 3A tournament saw neighbors meet once again. And the chalkboard was written on, but the chalk stood as both West Noble and NorthWood survived scares to move to the much anticipated final Monday night.
WEST NOBLE 57, LAKELAND 53
Lakeland played the more fit contest, using more energy to create its own atmosphere in the night’s first contest. A putback bucket by Tommy Curtis gave Lakeland its first lead of the game at 34-33 in the third quarter, and a three from Kyle Hartsough had the Lakers up 46-44 moments into the fourth.
The Lakers held a one-point lead at 51-50 with 2:30 to go, but would go flat from the floor down the stretch as the Chargers made its money at the foul line to pull out the win.
West Noble (21-3) hit just one field goal in the fourth quarter, but were 11-14 from the line in the final eight minutes, including one from Austin Cripe to ice the game with a second remaining.
Cripe, who opened the game with six straight points, had just eight at the half, but would work his magic enough to finish with 19 points to lead the Chargers. Derek Slone and Bradyn Barth each had nine points, but the key figure was Ayden Zavala. He had seven points, but came up with a big steal late and also had a key offensive rebound on a missed free throw that West Noble turned into points in crunch time.
“We just wanted to stay aggressive given we were in the bonus so early in the second half,” West Noble head coach Ethan Marsh said. “We just kept pushing to be aggressive. That kept us going to the free throw line, and yeah, that’s kind of hairy for the crowd and everybody watching, but proud of our kids knocking those shots down. Survive and advance is the name of the game.”
Ben Keil led Lakeland (16-8) with 14 points, but was held to just two points in the fourth quarter despite having a touch on nearly every Laker possession late in the game. Christian Troyer chipped in 12 points.
NORTHWOOD 59, FAIRFIELD 33
The final score was not indicative of the first half of the second game of the night.
If someone would say Fairfield led 12-3 in a mostly stunned Panther Pit, who would believe the No. 1 team in the state would be in total chase mode? For a moment, that was truth. But an unflappable Panther side regrouped quickly from the early deficit, claimed a lead, and pulled away with a monster third quarter.
All-State candidate Cade Brenner scored 11 of his 22 points in the third quarter, smoothly nailing a trio of threes as the rout was on. The 19-8 third quarter for the Panthers took a 28-20 halftime lead to uncatchable for the Falcons, who just couldn’t keep pace with the top-ranked team in the state bracket.
“We were going to have to play a pretty perfect game to beat them,” Fairfield head coach Derek Hinen noted. “We got into the mindset of ‘oh man, they are coming back’ and we got out of what we were doing well early. They just continued to pressure us and we didn’t respond in the second half.”
NorthWood (23-2) used its superior size inside to the utmost advantage, with 6-8 Tyler Raasch getting 18 points including a pair of thunderous dunks, and 6-6 Ian Raasch added 15 points, nine of those as the Panthers rallied in the second quarter.
“I think the turning point of the game came on the defensive end,” NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe said. “We were going to have defend on long possessions, and we knew we needed to stay focused for those types of possessions. But we did a good job of finding the ball and getting some turnovers that turned into points on the other end. Stretches of multiple stops in a row in that third quarter were key for us to break away.”
Fairfield (8-15) had senior Dayton Lockwood finish his final game with a team-high eight points and classmate Seth Yoder had six points.
The NorthWood Sectional championship game is Monday at 7:30 p.m. between NorthWood and West Noble.