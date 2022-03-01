SYRACUSE – In what was a game of runs, Tippecanoe Valley made the most important one.
After West Noble junior Austin Cripe converted a three-point play to put the Chargers up 53-52 with 2:15 left, the Vikings finished the game on an 8-2 run – with all points being scored from the free-throw line – to upend West Noble, 60-55, at Wawasee High School during the opening round of Class 3A Sectional 21 play.
Cripe scored a game-high 30 points for the Chargers, but the Vikings saw four players finish in double figures. Tippy Valley’s rotation of scorers put West Noble in a tough position both inside and outside the paint for the entirety of the game. They went 24-of-26 from the free-throw line and knocked down six treys on their way to the victory.
“That was the thing we struggled with most,” said West Noble head coach Ethan Marsh of his team containing the Vikings defensively. “We couldn’t keep them in front of us. But that’s hats off to them. Those three perimeter players can drive it pretty well. I’ve watched a lot of film, and they definitely have that capability. We just couldn’t keep them out of the middle.”
A game between two teams with similar records in West Noble (14-9) and Tippy Valley (14-9) featured a tightly contested first quarter, with both teams going back-and-forth to make it a 12-12 tie after the first eight minutes.
Cripe scored eight of those 12 points to pace his team, playing as expected in a postseason environment. Tippy Valley received even production from all four players who would eventually score in double digits with seniors Braden Shepherd and Dawson Perkins, as well as juniors Nolan Cumberland and Tayde Kiser, pouring in points during the first period.
In the second quarter, the Vikings opened a 22-18 advantage after a layup from Perkins with 3:45 to go before half, but the Chargers had one last push left in them before heading to the locker room.
West Noble went on an 8-0 run during the final 2:50 of the second quarter to go ahead 26-22 at the break. Sophomore Bradyn Barth led the way during the run, scoring six of the eight for his team. Barth played significant minutes, beating and banging down low with Perkins all contest.
“I thought he did a pretty good job, all things considered,” said Marsh of Barth. “He’s a sophomore, and he hit some big shots in both halves. Hats off to him for what he did.”
During the first five minutes of the third quarter, West Noble managed to build its biggest lead of the game at 37-30 behind a couple buckets by Cripe, a corner ‘3’ from junior Nevin Phares and free throws from Barth.
The Vikings would immediately call a timeout after the Barth free throws, and the game quickly shifted in Tippy Valley’s favor from there.
Over the next seven minutes of game time, Tippy Valley outscored the Chargers, 20-6, to lead 50-43 with around four minutes remaining in the game.
Maybe the most critical point of the run came when Shepherd converted a four-point play with 5:07 to go to put the Vikings ahead 46-43. They’d add on with baskets from Perkins and Kiser to hold a fairly comfortable seven-point lead with less than four minutes remaining.
“They hit a lot of shots,” said Marsh of Tippy Valley. “six three-pointers, three of them from Shepherd, and that’s not always the case for him. … We just couldn’t get enough stops. I mean, 60 points, we don’t allow that very often. We’ve won a lot of games scoring 55 or less, we just couldn’t get enough stops.”
Down seven, the Chargers fought back in the final minutes. Powered by five points from Cripe and four from Barth, West Noble went on a 10-2 run in a minute and-a-half to retake the lead at 53-52 with just over two minutes to go.
Unfortunately for West Noble, the Vikings cashed in at the free-throw line the rest of the way, while the Chargers only put together two points in the final two minutes of the contest.
Cripe led the Chargers with his 30 points and Barth finished with 14, but the rest of the team only managed 11.
“Austin, doing what he did, that’s just a heck of a game,” Marsh said. “I hate that it comes at a loss for him, because there were a lot of things that were done by him, and by the rest of the team, that makes this team deserve to keep playing.”
The Vikings saw Shepherd lead his group with 20 points, while Cumberland, Perkins and Kiser all finished with 14, 13 and 11, respectively.
Tippy Valley now advances to play NorthWood (22-2) Friday night in the semifinals of the Class 3A Sectional 21 at Wawasee. During the regular season, the Panthers beat the Vikings 55-45 in Akron.
