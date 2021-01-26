GOSHEN — There’s a reason they say basketball games aren’t won in the first half.
Wawasee looked poised early to win its third-straight game going away after holding Bethany Christian to just 10 points in the first half.
The Bruins found their offensive rhythm in the second half and came within three and four points a couple separate times in the third and fourth quarters, but the Warriors were able to maintain the lead behind key baskets from senior Ethan Carey and junior Keaton Dukes and hold off the home team’s rallies to win, 48-39, on the road.
“I think the physical nature of play really benefited us early,” Wawasee coach Jon Everingham said. “We were playing a pack-line defense to try to keep them out of the paint, and I think we did that well early. I think (Bethany) did miss some shots early though that they’ve been making from watching other games. They’re a good 1A basketball team that are going to cause some headaches when it comes to IHSAA tournament time.”
In the first quarter of play, Wawasee’s aggressive play on both sides of the ball helped put the Warriors (6-6) ahead early.
The Bruins (6-8) only managed four points during the first eight minutes and allowed Wawasee to take a 9-4 lead into the second quarter after the Warriors made some shots off of offensive rebounds that Bethany was unable to corral.
The defensive free-for-all continued as the first half winded down, with Wawasee holding Bethany to just two field goals during the final eight minutes before halftime.
“Wawasee’s a really good defensive team,” Bethany coach Daniel Mast said. “They’re from the (Northern Lakes Conference), so you know they’re going to be ready. Despite that, I think we got some of the looks that we wanted, and they just didn’t fall. That can kind of get in the head of high schoolers, but I think most of the credit goes to their defense. They were physical, and our guys had to adjust to that.”
Despite the defensive domination from the Warriors, nine first-half turnovers on offense kept the game within single digits at the break, with Wawasee’s lead being just seven.
The offensive rhythm that escaped both teams during the first two quarters showed up in abundance in the second half.
The Warriors opened up the third with three-point baskets on their first couple possessions to up the lead to 10, while Bethany scored more than it did the entire first half within the first four minutes of the third quarter.
The Bruins cut the once double-digit deficit to 27-24 after an old-fashioned three-point play from senior big man Ethan Boyer, but back-to-back buckets from Wawasee — coupled with a three-pointer from the top key by Dukes — had the Bruins down by eight again with one quarter to play.
Bethany continued to fight closer in the fourth after a bucket from freshman Tyson Chupp trimmed the lead to 37-33 with just under six minutes to go, but a demoralizing counter ‘3’ from Wawasee’s Carey started a 7-0 run for the Warriors that would effectively put the game out of reach.
“The reality is in Indiana varsity basketball, you have to be able to make your own runs,” Mast said. “We made some small runs in the second half, but never enough to actually crack the score. We kept some pressure on them so they wouldn’t just stall. … They hit some big shots to stay ahead, so that kept us scrambling.”
With the victory, Wawasee’s win streak extends to three, while ending Bethany’s own three-game winning streak.
The Warriors knocked own seven shots from beyond the arc, with three each coming from Dukes and Carey — who led their team with 16 and 14 points, respectively — in Tuesday night’s road win.
For the Bruins, two players scored in double digits, with Boyer leading the team with 14 and senior Mason Closson coming in behind with 13.
“Winning is never easy,” Everingham said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re playing Bethany, Plymouth or whoever. It was a good win for us tonight. Three in a row for us is a big deal after losing three in a row. We probably need some rest now. We’ve played in three really physical games on Friday, Saturday, and now Tuesday. So we’ll go lighter tomorrow and then get back after it to get ready for this weekend.”
