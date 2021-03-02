LIGONIER — Class 3A sectional 21 opened with a bang on Tuesday night.
Wawasee and Tippecanoe Valley played for the second time in four days after the Warriors took down the Vikings 58-51 on the road on Friday night.
The intensity on the court coupled with the energy from the crowd at West Noble High School went on for all 32 minutes of the back-and-forth contest.
Tied at 40 with five minutes to play, Wawasee seemingly flipped a switch behind key contributions from some other parts of the roster including Caden Welty and Mark Wiggs.
The Warriors outscored the Vikings 13-8 to win 53-48 and advance to take on NorthWood (13-8) on Friday night.
“He’s been capable all year,” said Wawasee coach Jon Everingham, referring to Wiggs who scored seven points off the bench. “He’s been waiting his turn. It’s kind of like every year I have a secret weapon in my back pocket. Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s a credit to Mark for sticking with it all year long. … Tonight we gave him an opportunity because I thought he matched up well on (Dawson) Perkins, and not only did he defend well physically, he provided some offense for us.”
In a game where Warriors’ leading scorer Keaton Dukes (3-of-10 from the field) wasn’t hitting shots at the clip he usually does, Everingham’s team saw others score points at big-time moments.
Wiggs capitalized on an old-fashioned three-point play opportunity late in the third quarter during a tied game. It started with an offensive rebound off of a Dukes’ miss that put him in the position to score. His teammate Welty, who led the team with 16 points (4-of-4 from three), hit a triple with just over five minutes to play to put his group up two when it desperately needed a bucket. His four free throws near the end of the game helped preserve the sectional victory.
“It was just a feel all game that it was going to go right down to the end,” Everingham said. “Caden Welty stepped huge during that final stretch, he’s been shooting the ball with confidence and just stroking it. In sectional play, you got to have guys step up. It’s not always going to be your main star who shines during sectional play. It could be someone you don’t know about or something or someone that’s laying back in the weeds a little bit. Welty and Wiggs both came up big for us.”
Wawasee looked poised to obliterate the Vikings early in the contest after jumping out to a 6-0 lead, but Tippecanoe quickly changed the narrative of the game by the way they shot the basketball the rest of the first half.
The Vikings made over 61% (11-of-18) of their shot attempts during the first 16 minutes of play and were led by Perkins, who was a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor, with nine points.
On the other side, the Warriors shot 42%, including less than 30% (2-of-7) from long range in the first half. Dukes had eight and Welty had six at the break, but their team trailed 26-24 at halftime.
In the second half, a nail-biter ensued into the final couple minutes of the game. Neither team had higher than a three-point advantage during the final 16 minutes of play until a pair of Welty free throws put Wawasee up 48-43 with 1:15 left. Before that, Wawasee held the ball for over a minute on offense with the three-point lead to help bleed the clock and reduce Tippecanoe’s opportunity for quality offensive possessions.
“The biggest position of the game was when we held the ball for almost two minutes and got the clock down to around a minute and 15 left,” Everingham said. “We got down to winning time, and we did what we had to do.”
Despite a heck of an effort from the Vikings, they couldn’t overcome both the turnover differential (16 to 10) and the free-throw differential (4-of-7 to 16-of-22) to win at the end.
Perkins had 11, Nolan Cumberland added 11 and Paul Leasure put up 10 for Tippecanoe in the loss.
Welty had 16 for Wawasee to lead the team and Dukes scored 13 to go along with nine rebounds. Wiggs had seven off the bench and Ethan Carey also had seven on 3-of-6 shooting. Now, Wawasee will prepare to face the favorite in the sectional in NorthWood. The Panthers and Warriors played on Jan. 8 in Nappanee and coach Aaron Wolfe’s team won 62-47.
“NorthWood is extremely tough, and we know that,” Everingham said. “They’re the favorite, so that means the pressure is on them. We are just all about having fun playing basketball. You saw tonight that we never got rattled or lost our poise. Our motto all year has been just have fun playing the game. We’re just lucky to be playing right now. NorthWood’s going to be a fun one on Friday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.