SYRACUSE – On Friday night, Wawasee and NorthWood came out on top during the Class 3A Sectional 21 semifinals at Wawasee High School.
The Warriors advanced with an emphatic victory over Lakeland, dominating from start to finish to win 53-32. The Panthers fought off a slow start in all phases during the first half against Tippecanoe Valley, outscoring the Vikings 23-12 in the second half to win 38-33.
Both Wawasee and NorthWood will now match up at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night with a sectional championship on the line.
GAME 1: WAWASEE 53, LAKELAND 32
During the regular meeting between the Warriors and Lakers, Wawasee never had a chance to force it’s a style of play on the game.
Because of that, the Warriors fell by three to the Lakers on Jan. 29. From the very beginning of the game on Friday night though, there wasn’t much doubt who’d win the rematch.
Wawasee head coach Jon Everingham’s team opened the game on a 10-2 run over the first six minutes. That eight-point lead would swell to as many as 13 in the second half behind stout defense and timely shooting from Wawasee.
The Warriors held Lakeland to just 24% (5-of-21) from the field in the first half. Four combined three-point baskets from senior Caden Welty and freshmen Myles and Maddux Everingham made up the difference offensively as the Warriors would hold a 24-12 lead at the break.
“We obviously hit some shots early, and that always helps,” Jon Everingham said. “But I think the one thing that’s been the most consistent is our defense. And really over the last three or four games, its been consistent for us. We contested a lot of their shots, and we made it really difficult for them to move the basketball around.”
The Lakers managed 10 points in the third quarter against the Warriors aggressive defense, but Wawasee remained efficient on offense.
Jon Everingham’s group scored 17 points in the third quarter to up its lead to 19 going into the fourth. The Warriors hit three ‘3’’s in the quarter, with a couple of them coming from the Everingham twins. Both of them combined to hit six of the team’s eight made three-pointers against Lakeland.
Wawasee’s offense kept the pressure on in the fourth quarter behind seven big points from senior Keaton Dukes within the first four minutes of the quarter. After a converted three-point play from Dukes, Wawasee led by a game-high 27 points at 51-24 with 3:33 left.
The Warriors were led by Myles Everingham, who had 16 points. Dukes finished right behind him with 15. Wawasee finished the contest shooting nearly 45% (21-of-47) from the field.
For the Lakers, junior Ben Keil was the only double-digit scorer for Lakeland with 11 points. Juniors Christian Troyer and Ezekiel Wachtman finished the game with seven points each.
Heading into Saturday’s sectional championship against NorthWood, the Warriors have now won four of five and will have the advantage of playing on their home court against one of the best teams in 3A.
“I told our guys that we probably thought we were a little better than what we showed in our first 10 to 12 games,” Jon Everingham said. “They were humbled. For us to say together as a team and rely on the culture of our program has really gotten us through the tough stretches. We were always committed to getting better, and we were committed to each other. I’m glad we’ve stayed together, because now we have a chance to win a sectional championship against a very good team.”
GAME 2: NORTHWOOD 38, TIPPECANOE
VALLEY 33
In the team’s biggest game to this point of the season, NorthWood came out flat on both sides of the court against Tippy Valley.
The Vikings imposed their style of play early, harassing the Panthers defensively and converting with patience on thee offensive side of the floor.
The Panthers took an early 5-2 lead behind baskets from juniors Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch, but Tippy Valley would quickly snatch that lead away toward the end of the first quarter.
The Vikings led 9-6 after a basket from junior Nolan Cumberland. They’d surrender that lead after a runner in the lane by Brenner that made it 10-9 before a three-pointer from Cumberland made it 12-10 after a quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Panthers only managed a point through the first four minutes of the frame, allowing for the Vikings to build an 18-11 lead with 3:30 to go until half.
A couple baskets from Brenner and senior Cooper Wiens cut that deficit to three with 2:40 to go in the second quarter, but that’d be the last time NorthWood would score the rest of the half.
Tippy Valley junior Tayde Kiser upped his team’s lead to 21-15 with a ‘3’ right before halftime to hand the Vikings a bit more momentum at halftime.
“It was a combination of us missing shots and Tippy Valley’s defense,” said NorthWood head coach Aaron Wolfe of his team’s offensive struggles in the first half. “But some of those shots started falling in the second half for us. I thought Ian Raasch started off the third quarter for us, and that was big. Obviously Cade Brenner is attracting a ton of attention, so it was nice to see Ian step up in big moments.”
Raasch’s six-point outburst within the first four minutes of the third helped lead a 9-0 run for NorthWood that put the Panthers ahead, 24-21, with 3:57 left in the third.
The Vikings didn’t fold though, tying the game at 26 later in the quarter on a three-pointer from Kiser with less than two minutes left in the period.
Then, with under a minute to play, NorthWood sophomore Ethan Wolfe came up huge with his own three-point bucket to put the Panthers ahead, 29-26, at the end of three. Ethan Wolfe would make his second of two ‘3’’s on the night early in the fourth to hand NorthWood its biggest lead of the game.
From that point, the Panthers held control of the game. The Vikings only managed seven points in the fourth quarter, while NorthWood did just enough offensively with baskets from Raasch and Wiens to escape what would’ve been a very disappointing loss.
The biggest key to the victory came behind NorthWood’s defense in the second half, holding Tippy Valley to 12 points over the final 16 minutes.
“I thought our guys really buckled down defensively and guarded their yard in the second half,” Aaron Wolfe said. “Brock Bontrager and J.J. Payne did a tremendous job of interior defense, and that was probably a strength of Tippy Valley’s in the first half. NiTareon Tuggle also came in and brought us some defensive energy in the third quarter. He can make things difficult when he plays really hard on defense.”
Both Raasch and Brenner finished the game with 11 points each to pace the Panthers. Ethan Wolfe added six and Payne and Wiens had four each.
Tippy Valley was held without a single double-digit scorer Friday night. Both Kiser and Perkins scored nine points for the Vikings.
The Panthers now prepare to face a Wawasee team they beat, 47-35, on Jan. 7.
