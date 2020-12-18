SYRACUSE — A shorthanded Wawasee team hustled but could not catch neighboring rival Warsaw in a Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball game Friday at the Hardwood Teepee.
With a 63-48 triumph, the visiting Tigers improved to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the NLC while the Warriors fell to 2-1 and 0-1.
Because of COVID-19 quarantine, Wawasee was without its top two players — senior Kameron Salazar and junior Keaton Dukes.
“We have some pretty good built-in excuses — missing some guys and the inability to practice with two quarantines,” said Warriors coach Jon Everingham. “We were pretty gassed. I was trying to utilize my timeouts and keep the guys fresh.
“(Warsaw) was just too strong tonight. We were heavy underdogs with our two best players. Our guys hung in there. They couldn’t quite get over the hump to get (the difference) to single digits. We fought. We were shorthanded, but gave it all we’ve got.”
The Tigers scored 22 points off Wawasee turnovers. But Everingham saw bright spots.
“I was proud of our guys,” said Everingham. “I thought we played a good basketball game tonight. We had a game plan in place.”
Sophomore Jaxon Gould (16 points), senior Brock Poe (15) and junior Judah Simfukwe (9) led the attack for the Tigers, which had nine different players add digits to the scoreboard.
Led by Poe (5-of-6) and Gould (4-of-6), Warsaw dropped in 13-of-18 shots behind the 3-point line.
“We want our guys to shoot with confidence,” said Tigers coach Matt Moore. “That’s a big part of the game these days.
“I’d like to say I was disappointed with how we shot in the first half, but all our percentages jumped in the second half. We had the best shot selection we’ve had for seven games.”
Warsaw made 12-of-21 floor shots in the first half, including 8-of-13 from 3-point range, and 11-of-16 (5-of-5 beyond the arc).
Wawasee was 5-of-14 (1-of-6) and 10-of-19 (4-of-7).
Still, the Warriors got within 12 points on sophomore Jay Finlinson’s rebound basket with 1:27 to go in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ lead in the fourth period never dripped below 15 points.
Senior Ethan Carey (16), junior Mason Possell (8) and sophomore Collin Roberson (8) were the top point producers for Wawasee.
Paced by Carey (4-of-8), the Warriors connected on 5-of-13 3-point shots.
Warsaw led by as many as 20 points in the second quarter — 31-11 — thanks to an 18-3 run and held a 33-16 advantage at halftime.
Poe buried four 3-pointers for 12 points and Gould two treys in the second period for the Tigers.
Warsaw, which now leads the all-time series 60-15, jumped out to a 11-4 lead in the game’s first six minutes and was up 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Warsaw 63, Wawasee 48
Warsaw — Graydon Brath 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Dawson 1-4 2-4 4, Caleb Sands 2-2 1-1 5, Ben Bergen 1-2-1-2 4, Judah Simfukwe 4-7 1-1 9, Russ Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Jaxon Gould 6-9 0-0 16, Bishop Walters 2-2 0-0 6, Brock Poe 5-9 0-0 15. Team: 23-37 4-7 63.
Wawasee — Adam Beer 2-3 1-1 5, Jack Stover 1-4 3-4 5, Ethan Carey 4-9 4-4 16, Caden Welty 0-3 1-2 1, Grant Brooks 1-4 1-2 3, Collin Roberson 3-4 1-2 8, Mason Possell 3-4 2-2 8, Jay Finlinson 1-2 0-0 2. Team: 15-33 13-17 48.
Warsaw 13 20 13 17 — 63
Wawasee 6 10 15 17 — 48
3-point goals: Warsaw (13-18) — Poe 5-6, Gould 4-6, Walters 2-2, Sands 1-1, Bergen 1-2, Dawson 0-1; Wawasee (5-13) — Carey 4-8, Robertson 1-1, Finlinson 0-1, Welty 0-3.
Fouls (fouled out): Warsaw 15 (none); Wawasee 10 (Welty, 6:02, third quarter).
Rebounds: Warsaw 14 (Simfukwe 3); Wawasee 23 (Possell 6, Stover 5).
Turnovers: Warsaw 8, Wawasee 12.
Records (next games): Portage vs. Warsaw (4-3, 1-0 NLC) at Grace College Saturday, Dec. 19; Wawasee (2-1, 0-1 NLC) at Columbia City Tuesday, Dec. 22.
JV score: Warsaw 48, Wawasee 34. Top scorers: Warsaw — Drew Heckaman 17, Kyle Dawson 14, Tayde Kiser 6; Wawasee — Jay Finlinson 11, Mark Wiggs 7.
