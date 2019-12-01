MIDDLEBURY — Showing composure during the chaos, Westview edged Northridge 59-58 Saturday, in non-conference boys high school basketball at the Middlebury Madhouse.
With senior Charlie Yoder double-teamed in the corner, the ball made its way to junior Ben Byrkett via a pass from senior Blake Egli and Byrkett beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the top of the key. It was just his second shot and first points of the night.
“He was in there to play defense,” Westview coach Rob Yoder said of Byrkett. “He did a really good job. That’s why his minutes were so high tonight.”
Charlie Yoder produced 34 points and 11 rebounds and junior Drew Litwiller had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Warriors (1-0). The pair scored five points each during the fourth quarter while Byrkett and junior Lyndon Miller knocked down 3-pointers.
“This was our first game and most everybody out there except Charlie that’s their first real game where they have to perform,” said Rob Yoder. “It’s different when you come in and spell people for a few minutes. You don’t make any mistakes. You go home. You did your job.
Now — all of a sudden — these guys have got to make plays for the first time in their lives. I’m really happy for these kids and I’m really proud of them.”
The Warriors edged the Raiders (1-1) after seeing a double-digit lead disappear in the third quarter and then the visitors got down 57-51 with just over two minutes to play.
“That probably speaks volumes about our guys,” said Rob Yoder. “They could’ve crawled into a hole, especially when you’re not experienced.
Basketball is a game of runs and we snuck one out of there.”
Northridge went up 52-50 on a 3-pointer by junior Sam Smith and senior Alex Stauffer added a pair of free throws to make it 54-50.
After a free throw by Charlie Yoder, senior Camden Knepp tossed in a 3-pointer for a 57-51 Raider lead with 2:03 to go.
Down the stretch, Litwiller canned two foul shots then drilled a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 57-56.
Junior Clay Stoltzfus hit the front end of the double bonus. When the second free throw attempt was off-target, Litwiller grabbed the rebound that led to Byrkett’s game-winner.
“He hit a shot but that’s not the play that lost us the game,” said Raiders coach Scott Radeker. “In the first quarter, we got off to a slow start. For a good portion of the second quarter, we got off to a slow start and were not executing offensively.
“Then we had a six-point lead (at the end of the game) and not taking care of the basketball. Instead of the making the simple plays and letting them come at us and foul us, we turned the ball over and got sped up a little bit.
“Those are things we have to learn from.”
Stauffer (16 points), Smith (15) and Knepp (10) paced the Northridge attack. Smith scored six points in the fourth quarter while Knepp had five, Stauffer four.
Powered by Charlie Yoder scoring 15 (four 2-pointers, one 3-pointer, four free throws) of his team’s 17 points, Westview took a 43-36 led
33-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Northridge got seven points from Smith, five from senior Drew Gayler and four from Stauffer during the third period.
The biggest differential in the third quarter was a 10-point lead by Westview — the last time at 41-31.
Westview led 26-18 at halftime.
Charlie Yoder netted eight points and Litwiller four to account for all of the Warriors’ second-quarter points.
A 9-0 Westview run that began in the last three minutes of the first quarter pushed its advantage to 21-8.
Northridge cut the gap to 21-16 with an 8-2 run.
The Warriors sandwiched a Charlie Yoder 3-pointer and a tip-in by Litwiller around a reverse layup by the Raiders’ Stauffer in the last few minutes of the half.
Stauffer canned four points while Knepp and junior Trevor Brown scored three each with 3-pointers.
Northridge committed two second-quarter turnovers — one less than Westview.
Charlie Yoder scored six points while Egli and sophomore Mason Yoder had three apiece to lead Westview to a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter. All three made one 3-pointer in the opening period.
Stauffer tallied four of Northridge’s first-quarter points.
Each squad committed two turnovers in the first quarter.
In junior varsity action, Northridge beat Westview 57-25. Micah Hochtetler (17 points) and Jonah Steiner (10) led the JV Raiders (1-0) while Braden Eash (7) paced the JV Warriors (0-1).
Westview 59, Northridge 58
Westview — Drew Litwiller 4-7 2-2 11, Blake Egli 2-5 0-0 5, Mason Yoder 1-5 0-0 3, Ben Byrkett 1-2 0-0 3, Charlie Yoder 12-21 7-9 34, Lyndon Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Brady Yoder 1-4 0-0 3. Team: 21-47 9-11 59.
Northridge — Alex Stauffer 7-9 2-2 16, Sam Smith 3-6 7-7 15, Camden Knepp 2-5 0-0 10, Drew Gayler 1-5 2-2 5, Carter Stoltzfus 2-4 0-0 4, Clay Stoltzfus 0-4 2-4 2, Brandon Miller 1-1 0-0 3, Trevor Brown 1 0-0 3. Team: 19-34 13-15 58.
Westview;14;12;17;16;—;59
Northridge;8;10;18;22;—;58
3-point goals: Westview (8-24) — C Yoder 3-6, Byrkett 1-2, Litwiller 1-3, M. Yoder 1-4, Egli 1-4, B. Yoder 1-5; Northridge (7-10) — Smith 2-3, Knepp 2-3, Miller 1-1, Brown 1-1, Gayler 1-2. Fouls (fouled out): Westview 14 (none); Northridge 14 (none). Rebounds: Westview 27 (C. Yoder 11, Litwiller 9); Northridge 19 (Stauffer 9). Turnovers: Westview 8, Northridge 9.
Officials: Dan Meyer, Brandon Rogers, Bruce Wirick. Records (next games): Churubusco at Westview (1-0), South Bend Riley at Northridge (1-1), both Friday, Dec. 6. JV score: Northridge won 57-25. Northridge: Micah Hochstetler 17, Jonah Steiner 10, Brandon Miller 8. Westview: Braden Eash 7, Brandon Lehman 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.