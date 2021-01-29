WARSAW — A tough shooting night both from the field and the free throw line spelled trouble for the NorthWood boys basketball team in a 47-42 loss to Warsaw on Friday night in The Tiger Den.
The visiting Panthers (9-4, 3-2 Northern Lakes Conference) finished the game just 13-of-33 from the field, only a 39% shooting percentage. Meanwhile, the home Tigers (9-7, 4-1 NLC) were 16-of-31 shooting, good for 51%.
It was a similar story from the free throw line, as NorthWood was 10-of-15 from the charity stripe, while Warsaw was 12-of-14.
“Give Warsaw credit: I thought their interior defense was very good,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “Obviously, we would’ve wanted to finish a few more plays in the basket area. I think there were some free throw (opportunities) where we could’ve knocked in both. That would’ve helped down that stretch, but I think you’re going to see — in a low-possession game, a very tight game — there are so many things that could’ve gone either way.”
Despite their shooting woes, the Panthers were locked in a back-and-forth battle with the Tigers for the majority of the game. There were seven lead changes through the first three quarters, with the biggest lead only being a five-point margin, 8-3, by Warsaw in the first quarter.
NorthWood’s biggest lead came at 26-23 with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter. The Tigers closed the period on a 7-1 run, though, to go up 30-27 going into the final frame.
It appeared the Panthers were going to trim the margin to one early in the fourth quarter, but a 30-second swing turned the game completely in favor for the Tigers. NorthWood junior Cade Brenner stole the ball and had an open lane to the hoop. He went up for a dunk, but the ball rolled out of the rim. As the ball was falling out of the rim, Brenner went to grab it for a rebound while still holding onto the rim.
By rule, holding onto the rim for a sustained period of time counts as a technical foul. Such foul was called, which gave Warsaw two free throws plus possession afterward. Tiger sophomore Jaxson Gould sank both free throws to make it a 32-27 contest with 7:12 left.
On the ensuing Warsaw possession, junior Jackson Dawson completed an old-fashioned three-point play. With 6:44 remaining, the Tigers led by eight points. The lead would remain in that range until a ‘3’ from Brenner as time expired resulted in the five-point final margin.
“I thought that (Warsaw) took advantage of some opportunities tonight,” Wolfe said. “They were able to capitalize, obviously, early in the fourth quarter. I think it put us in ‘chase mode’ for the rest of the fourth. I thought our guys played hard and battled; we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Brenner wound up finishing the game as the leading scorer with 18 points. Junior Cooper Wiens added nine points for the Panthers, senior Ben Vincent and junior Jamarr Jackson had seven each and sophomore Brock Bontrager had one point to round out the NorthWood scoring.
Leading the way for Warsaw on offense was junior Judah Simfukwe with 14 points. Gould had 12 points, Dawson nine, senior Bishop Walters five, sophomore Drew Heckaman three and two points each from senior Ben Bergen and sophomore Russ Winchester.
Friday’s game was a special occasion for both teams, as it was the first game to be played in the area in front of more than just family members. Kosciusko County health officials allowed The Tiger Den to be at 25% capacity for the game, which comes out to around 1,000 fans. Both schools had student sections at a game for the first time all season.
It was the largest crowd for a basketball game in the area since last March’s sectional finals. The rest of the tournament was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m happy for our players just to get an opportunity to experience a game of Indiana high school basketball,” Wolfe said. “Obviously, this wasn’t full capacity, but just the opportunity to get to play in front of fans and student sections — it’s what they’ve grown up looking for, and so for them to be awarded that opportunity is fun.”
