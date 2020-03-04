ELKHART — The Goshen RedHawks did just about everything they could do to extend the boys basketball season, but in the end, it just wasn’t meant to be.
Missed free throws late in the game and the inability to get enough defensive rebounds led to a 57-56 overtime loss to the Warsaw Tigers Wednesday night in the Class 4A sectional at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Penn was a 52-51 winner over the host Elkhart Central Blue Blazers in the evening’s first contest.
Friday night in the semifinals, it will be Northridge (19-5) against Elkhart Memorial (13-9) at 6 p.m., followed by Penn (10-13) and Warsaw (12-9) around 7:45.
The winners return for the championship Saturday at 7 p.m.
Drew Hogan made one of two free throws with 10.5 seconds left in regulation to tie the score 53-53 and force the extra session.
Hogan gave the RedHawks a 56-53 lead at 2:51 of the overtime. The Tigers got a pair of freebies from Keegan Larsh at 1:25 and took the lead for good on a basket by Wyatt Amiss after an offensive rebound at :15.
The RedHawks missed four tosses from the charity stripe in the final :50.
“It comes down to not hitting free throws late in the game and not keeping Warsaw off the offensive glass,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “Defensive rebounding has been a problem for us most of the season.
“We had a lot of opportunities. We played well and it was a pretty disappointing locker room.”
Warsaw had 18 offensive rebounds in the contest that they converted into 16 second-chance points.
Hogan poured in a game-high 30 point for Goshen. He unfortunately missed two of the free throws in the closing moments.
“Drew is the guy we want at the line at the end of the game. He is going to beat himself up over this, but without him we are not within 15 points in this game,” the coach said.
Jarah Byler added seven points for the RedHawks, Deecon Hill six, Zach Barker and Tommy Cartegena Garcia both four and Quinn Bechtel three.
It was the final game of their prep careers for seniors Zack Barker, Zane Barker, Byler, Cartegena Garcia and Ryan Harmelink.
“We peaked on offense at the end of the year,” Wohlford said. “I feel bad for the seniors. This was a fun group to coach. We played some young kids tonight. We have a lot coming back for next season.”
Goshen finishes 11-12.
Warsaw was led in scoring by Brock Poe 18 points, Larsh 11, Luke Adamiec eight, Bishop Walters seven and Amiss six.
FIRST GAME
Freshman Markus Burton made the second of two free throws with 7.7 seconds remaining as the Penn Kingsmen edged the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, 52-51.
Burton scored a game-high 25 points.
The Blazers led 21-16 after one period and 30-26 at halftime. Penn took the lead 41-39 at the end of the third.
Also for the Kingsmen, senior Derek Derda had 18 points, senior Tobias Patton four, senior Carter Hickey three and junior DelRontay Haywood two.
Senior Isaiah Chandler and junior Luke Teich both netted 13 points for Central, sophomore Donovan Johnson 10 , senior Ty Windy nine, senior Mark Brownlee and sophomore Cam’ron Daniels three apiece.
The Blazers finish 8-13.
