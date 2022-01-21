DUNLAP — Concord senior Malachi Emmons drove for a game-winning layup with two seconds to play to lift the Minutemen to a 58-56 Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball victory against Warsaw Friday at McCuen Gym.
Derrick DeShone, the Concord coach, explained the last sequence that gave his team its third straight triumph in 2021-22 and second consecutive win against the Tigers dating back to last season.
“(Warsaw) didn’t have any timeouts left and we didn’t want to give them an opportunity to change a defense or set up (an offensive play) on a make or a miss,” DeShone explained. “With (Emmons) one-on-one we’ll take our chances. It was real good defense. He just made a tough shot over them.”
Emmons finished with 13 points — eight in the second half.
Senior Zaven Koltookian scored 10 of his team-best 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a layup that put Concord (7-6, 2-2) ahead 56-47 with 1:33 to play.
“That was the Zaven of old,” DeShone said. “That’s what we’ve been waiting for. He was aggressive, wanting the ball, making strong moves at the basket and hitting the glass when the shot goes up.”
DeShone said have the 6-foot-5 Koltookian running the floor allows some pressure release.
“You’ve got to have a second guy with him,” DeShone said. “He’s hard to play one-on-one because he’s so big and strong. I thought Amarion (Moore) ran the floor well and our guards did a good job of finding them down the floor.”
Senior Moore tallied seven of his 11 points in the second half.
The Minutemen’s defense made Warsaw work hard and there many one-and-done possessions for the Tigers (9-5, 3-1) and Concord cashed in on the other end.
“Our kids battled,” DeShone said. “We preached to our kids that it’s a toughness and you have to play every possession like it’s 1 and 0. Our kids really focused on that. If we get a stop, we have to have a really good possession on offense.”
The Minutemen led 43-31 with 6:27 to go and held on the best Warsaw.
“Give Concord all the credit,” Tigers coach Matt Moore said. “They did what they needed to do to come in here and put us on our backs. We talked the other day that we need to get shots. Right now we take shots. When you take stuff there’s not anything in it for anybody else. When you get shots, you’re more grateful. They come easier.”
Junior Jaxson Gould (28 points — 11 in the first quarter with three of his four 3-pointers), junior Drew Heckaman (10 — eight in the second half) and senior Judah Simfukwe (9 — all in the second half) led the Warsaw offense.
The Minutemen committed 16 turnovers (seven in the fourth quarter) and Warsaw made 10 (four in the fourth period).
Moore (8) and Koltookian (7) grabbed more than half of Concord’s 27 rebounds.
Led by junior Russ Winchester, the Tigers gathered 16 rebounds.
Finishing the second quarter on a 7-2 run, the Minutemen led 22-17 at halftime. The biggest differential of the second period came when Concord went up 22-15 on a basket by Koltookian.
The score was knotted at 13-all at the end of the first quarter. The Minutemen scored the game’s first five points. Warsaw took its first advantage at 11-9 on a bucket by Jaxson Gould.
In the junior varsity game, Warsaw beat Concord 48-36. Leading the JV Tigers was Luke Bricker (18 points), Brandt Martin (12) and Austin Polk (6). Pacing the JV Minutemen was Braedon Messenger (22) and Davon Smith (6).
Valparaiso visits Warsaw Saturday and Concord goes to Wawasee next Friday.
