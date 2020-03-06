ELKHART — Elkhart Memorial slowed the Northridge Raiders down in the opening half but, once the Raiders returned after intermission, the floodgates opened wide.
The score was tied 23-23 at the half before Northridge erupted for 25 points in the third period on the way to a 70-51 win over the Crimson Chargers in a Class 4A sectional semifinal Friday night at North Side Gym.
“We felt fortunate to be tied at halftime,” Northridge coach Scott Radeker said. “Memorial was able to speed us up and we took too many quick shots. Our shot selection was not good in the first half. It got better in the second.”
The win puts the Raiders (20-5) in tonight’s championship at 7 against the Warsaw Tigers (13-9).
The Tigers were a 58-54 overtime winner over the Penn Kingsmen (10-14).
Senior Jaylen Coon netted 15 points for the Tigers, juniors Luke Adamiec and Brock Poe both 14 and senior Blake March 10. Freshman Markus Burton had 15 points, senior Derek Derda 11 and senior Carter Hickey nine to lead Penn.
Northridge was a 59-55 winner over Warsaw on Jan. 10, when the teams met during the regular season.
The last time Northridge won 20 or more games was in the 2008-09 season for coach Jason Ridge. The Raiders ended that campaign 21-1.
Northridge is the defending sectional champion.
Whatever offensive struggles the Raiders had in the first half disappeared in the third.
Northridge was leading 29-28 after a basket by Memorial senior Brandon Brooks at the 5:12 mark. Twelve of the next 14 points in the contest were scored by the Raiders, giving them a 41-30 lead with 2:28 remaining in the stanza.
Part of the season for the increased offensive success in the second half was the shooting of junior Sam Smith. He had two points at halftime before tossing in 20 in the second for a game-high 22 points.
“Sam is a very encouraging player in a very positive way,” Radeker said. “He brings a great attitude to the floor. He works on every part of his game. He can score, play defense and pass the ball.”
According to Radeker, a year ago Smith was subbed out on defense in key situations.
“Sam came up to me and very respectfully asked, ‘Do you think I can’t play defense?’ He has gotten better and we don’t take him out in those situations anymore. He takes pride in his defense. He is a smart player and a great asset to our team.”
Smith found his long distance range in the second half with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions in the final :17 to gave the Raiders a 48-35 lead going into the fourth.
“We stayed patient and didn’t force things,” Smith said about the team’s improved play in the second half. “We decided to let the chips fall where they may, knowing we would start hitting our shots at some point. We trust in each other to do that.”
The Raiders, who have been burning the nets from beyond the arc all season, had only one trey in the opening half and that was by 6-6 post player Alex Stauffer. His long-distance bomb gave the Raiders their first lead of the game (15-13) at 5:01 of the second quarter.
Northridge never really did get tuned in from long distance, finishing the contest with five ‘3s.’ Coming into the game, the Raiders had made a whopping 253 3-pointers on the season.
“We have a lot of shooters on this team, they work very had at it,” Radeker said. “We do a lot of competitive shooting drills in practice. One area of practice that is never cut short is shooting.
“When we have a night like this, patience is the key. We know it is a matter of time before someone is going to start hitting.”
Memorial got off to a good start, taking a 6-2 lead on the Raiders by 3:52 of the first period. One of the sparks to get Northridge going came on the defensive side of things from junior Carter Stoltzfus.
Stoltzfus had a steal for Northridge’s first basket. He then connected on a jump shot and made another steal, which he took in for an uncontested layup to tie the score 6-6.
He finished the game with 21 points.
Stauffer tossed in 15 points and senior Camden Knepp 12 to complete the Raiders’ scoring.
“We battled back and made some plays in the second half,” Radeker said. “We are excited to be back in position to play for a sectional once again.”
Titus Rogers scored 16 points for Memorial, sophomore Malachi Emmons nine, junior D’Arjon Lewis eight, Brooks, senior Brackton Miller and freshman Damarion Anderson each six.
The Crimson Chargers finish 13-10.
