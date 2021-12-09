TOPEKA — There was a lot to like if you’re a NorthWood boys basketball fan Thursday as the Panthers remained unbeaten with a 73-58 road victory over Westview. NorthWood was efficient on the offensive side of the ball, making 13 three-point shots while tallying 16 assists in the process. On defense, they forced 18 Warrior turnovers, leading to numerous easy baskets throughout the game. “I was proud of our guys tonight,” NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe said. “I thought they stepped into shots with confidence. I think Westview’s goal was to keep us away from the basket, and I think any time we can get guys with great looks, we have capable shooters. And I think (Thursday), they showed that.” Afterwards, Westview coach Rob Yoder was highly complementary of the Panthers, who were ranked No. 6 in this week’s Class 3A AP polls. “They are a well-oiled machine at this time of the year,” Yoder said. “I believe that they are one of the best teams in at least the north part of the state. You can make a case for them being one of the best teams in the state, and they shot it very well. They’ve got great players, they are well-coached, they are very experienced and I would hope the NorthWood fans appreciate what they get to watch for the next couple of years. “We have been fortunate to get to go on some runs to the state. We’ve had a few teams that have made it and a few teams that have missed it by a game, and so I would say they have all the pieces to make those types of runs. NorthWood fans should not be sitting at home when they can be watching that.” NorthWood (4-0) led wire-to-wire Thursday, jumping out to a quick lead behind the shooting of senior Chaz Yoder. The shooting guard drilled three ‘3’s’ to score the Panthers first nine points of the game. He ended up making two more shots from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points. “Chaz has done that in numerous games this year,” said Wolfe of Yoder’s fast start to the game. “Very, very proud of his senior leadership, and I thought that was another instance where he started the game quickly for us, and we needed that.” Westview (2-1) stayed within single-digits for the entire first half behind strong shooting efforts from senior Mason Yoder and junior Brady Yoder. Mason had 12 points in the first half and Brady tallied six as it was only a 39-31 NorthWood lead at halftime. “I think that Mason is an awfully good player, and he made some plays,” Rob Yoder said. “We then had shooters who knocked down shots, and some of those shooters hadn’t been in a game like that. So, that’s a real plus for us.” The start of the third quarter is when the Panthers would start pulling away, in large part due to its full-court press defense. The visitors went on a 9-0 run in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the frame, including two layups off of steals caused by the pressure defense. The Panther lead would reach as many as 20 in the third period before they ultimately led 63-44 going into the fourth. “That’s who we are right now,” Wolfe said. “I think that we’re going to press until we can’t.” Along with the smothering defense, NorthWood guard Cade Brenner had an offensive explosion, scoring 12 of his team-high 17 points in the period. Along with the 17 points, Brenner finished with five rebounds and four assists. “Cade Brenner is special,” Wolfe said. “What I’m appreciating more and more about Cade is he is making his teammates better. This was another example where he was tremendous, and he did it in many phases of the game. He was able to score the ball for us, he was able to rebound, he was able to defend, he passed the ball efficiently. We’re just glad he’s on our team.” Mason Yoder would end up finishing with a game-high 21 points, with Brady Yoder finishing second on the team with 16 to pace the Warrior offense. Junior Braden Eash had nine points, sophomore Wade Springer six, senior Bucky Lehman four and sophomore Wiley Minix three to round out the Westview scoring attack. After comfortable wins over Bethany Christian and Churubusco in the first two weeks of the season, the Warriors faced its toughest test of the year so far in the Panthers. Coach Yoder knows that this will be a valuable learning experience for his young team. “We have two players with varsity experience (Mason and Brady Yoder),” Rob Yoder said. “Bethany had not played a game before we played them. Churubusco also hadn’t played a game before we played them. This is the first time that almost every player on our team has gone over a scouting report. … Now we get to go back and dissect that on film, watch them and see what we did right. There is no doubt we can make greater gains from this than anything else we’ll do.” Along with Brenner’s 17 points and Chaz Yoder’s 15, senior Cooper Wiens had 13 points, sophomore NiTareon Tuggle and junior Ian Raasch nine each, sophomore Ethan Wolfe six and juniors Brock Bontrager and JJ Payne two each. “Give Westview credit: I thought they played hard; I thought they competed,” Aaron Wolfe said. “I thought they showed tremendous skill, and they are going to be a difficult team to beat. I thought that we had a strong performance too. If a few shots go here or there, it could’ve been a really close game at the end. But we have a lot of respect for coach Yoder and his basketball program here at Westview.” The Panthers have a quick turnaround, as they’ll welcome Fairfield (3-1) to Nappanee for a game Saturday night. Westview next plays Tuesday when they host Hamilton (0-4) in Northeast Corner Conference action.
