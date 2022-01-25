SYRACUSE – During the first half of Tuesday’s game, Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes scored two points against an inspired Bethany Christian defense.
The Bruins and Warriors were tied at 22 after the first two quarters of play. In the second half however, Dukes helped change the game for Wawasee.
Down 27-24 early in the third following a ‘3’ from Bethany sophomore Tyson Chupp, Wawasee’s top scorer took things into his own hands. Dukes went on to score the next 12 points for his team within a three-minute period to put Wawasee up six late in the third.
Bethany kept the game within striking distance in the fourth, but the Warriors managed to convert a blitz of game-icing free throws down the stretch to fend off the Bruins and earn a much-needed 58-48 victory.
“In true Keaton Dukes style, I challenged him,” Wawasee head coach Jon Everingham said. “He really responded. I think that says a lot about him, his character, and his belief in what we’re doing. I wasn’t real happy with him at halftime, because I thought he could play better. He came out, stepped up, and he was the reason we won the game.”
“(Dukes) shot a lot of free throws, so part of it was us not being able to defend without fouling,” added Bethany Christian coach Daniel Mast of Dukes’ second half performance. “They made a concentrated effort to get him the ball in the post, and we didn’t do very well defending that. We didn’t make adjustments fast enough, and he got on a roll.”
The Warriors (5-8) jumped out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter before Bethany Christian (6-8) countered with a couple of ‘3’s’ to cut the deficit to one after one quarter of play.
The Warriors built an 18-14 lead early in the second quarter, but Bethany’s defense would hold Wawasee to just four points during the final six minutes of the second half. Sophomore Tyson Chupp cut the lead to one with a ‘3’, then freshman Jacoby Reinhardt tied the game at 20 on a three-pointer with 2:10 before half.
Both teams would trade baskets in the final minute to tie the game at 22 going into the half.
During the first half, the Bruins knocked down five ‘3’s’ (5-of-12), shooting 42% from downtown. They also were proficient everywhere else from the field, shooting 44% (8-of-18).
While Dukes was struggling, the rest of his teammates picked him up during the first 16 minutes. The Warriors shot 47% (9-of-19) from the field and made four of their six three-point attempts during that span.
In the second half, the Bruins’ offense stayed strong, but the defense simply failed to get stops when it needed them.
Wawasee’s lead quickly ballooned to 45-36 early in the third, and while Bethany cut it back down to five behind buckets from sophomore Jayden Schlabach and senior Beck Willems, that’d be as close as the Bruins would get the rest of the game.
The Warriors would then go on a 9-1 run over the next three minutes of the fourth quarter to go up 54-41 with less than two minutes to play. The Bruins got back within eight behind some three-point baskets from Chupp, but Wawasee protected the ball and made its free throws – 8-of-12 in the second half – to put away the Bruins.
Offensively, Bethany were led by its two best players in Willems and Chupp. The two combined to score 35 of the team’s 48 points, with Chupp scoring 21 and Willems adding 14.
Bethany’s last four losses have now come by a combined 19 points.
“I think it’s really hard to win varsity basketball games in the state of Indiana,” Mast said. “There’s very few times where you just walk in the gym, and you get the win. Especially when we’re playing tough teams and big schools like we do.
“The biggest thing for us is these lapses that we have. Like in the third quarter, where we had that three-minute lapse that saw us go from up two to down six. That’s the kind of thing that you can’t have if you’re going to win games.”
For Wawasee, Dukes dropped in 22 total points in the second half to lead his team with 24. Freshman Myles Everingham was next with 10, while Maddux Everingham and junior Peyton Felger each had nine.
Tuesday night’s victory is Wawasee’s first since Dec. 29. It was also just the team’s third game since Jan. 7.
“I was worried about our conditioning early in the game,” said Jon Everingham when asked about his team’s legs. “I thought the pace of play was faster than what we were normally used to. We were able to sub some guys and get them rest. And it was nice having Peyton Felger come in and play 20 minutes instead of five to nine minutes for us. I thought Bethany looked a little worn down there in the fourth quarter, so it was nice that we were the team that kind of wore down the other team.”
