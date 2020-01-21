MIDDLEBURY — Northridge didn’t let an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter keep it from a non-conference boys basketball victory Tuesday, against Penn.
The Raiders (8-5) trailed 44-33 as the final period started, but rallied to send the home fans to the exits in a good mood with a 57-55 win against the Kingsmen (6-6).
Alex Stauffer took the pass from a driving Carter Stoltzfus and played the ball in with the decisive basket with three seconds to go.
“You put it one of your best players’ hands and let him make a play,” said Northridge coach Scott Radeker of Stoltzfus. “We knew they weren’t going to leave Sam Smith. It was just a great read by Carter Stoltzfus, which is no surprise. He’s a smart player.”
The score was tied at 55-all thanks to a 3-point with 18 seconds left by Penn’s Markus Patton. He answered a 3-point by Raider Drew Gayler with 42 ticks remaining.
On a night when the Raiders made 11 3-pointers — three each by Carter Stoltzfus, Smith and Camden Knepp and two by Gayler — Radeker saw his team pressure Penn down the stretch to wipe out the Kingsmen’s lead.
“We haven’t worked on that a lot lately,” said Radeker. “It was nice to go out there and execute it. We sped them up and they had a little indecision. The timing of it was good. We started running it about the 6:00 mark of the fourth.”
Radeker was proud his team did not wilt when it got behind and rallied for its third-straight triumph.
“We could’ve easily given up. We could’ve easily packed it in and had bad attitudes. But we stayed together and continued to fight and ended up getting the win," Radeker said.
A balanced Northridge attacked featured Smith (15 points), Gayler (11), Stauffer (13), Knepp (9) and Carter Stoltzfus (9).
Penn coach Al Rhodes saw his team make four fourth-quarter turnovers (while the Raiders made none) and missed some close shots in the closing moments.
“They finished plays in the last three minutes and we did not,” Rhodes said. “We made some turnovers that were necessary. We just weren’t assertive enough in that situation.”
Northridge improves to 4-1 at the Middlebury Madhouse in 2019-20 while Penn fell to 2-5 in away games. Tuesday’s game was a clash of teams that met in regional play last March (the Kingsmen won 74-72).
“We were a play from being undefeated at home (losing 59-58 to Westview),” Radeker said. “Our kids love playing here in front of their home fans. We’ve got a great following.”
The Kingsmen, which saw their win streak end at two, was led in scoring by Derek Derda (19) and Burton (16).
Penn opened the second half on a 12-5 run to push the visitors’ lead to double digits for the first time at 33-22.
Leading the Penn attack in the third quarter were Derda with eight points, Evan Groves with six and Tobias Patton with five.
Stauffer made three baskets for six third-quarter points for the Raiders.
Derda made a couple of two-point baskets and Joe Smith knocked down a 3-point shot as the Kingsmen scored seven points in the second quarter and led 21-17 at halftime.
Northridge’s six points in the second stanza came via 3-pointers — one by Knepp at the 5:35 mark and the other by Carter Stoltzfus at 4:22.
Penn took a 14-11 lead into the second quarter. Burton scored the game’s first seven points and finished the first quarter with that many for the Kingsmen.
The biggest differential in the opening period was six with Penn leading 9-3.
Smith sank a pair of 3-pointers and canned eight of Northridge’s 11 first-quarter points.
In the junior varsity game, Penn topped Northridge 61-41. Cole Wojciechowski (21 points) led the JV Kingsmen (8-4). Blake Jacobs (10) paced the JV Raiders (8-2).
Northridge 57, Penn 55
Penn — Tobias Patton 2-3 1-2 5, Derek Derda 5-9 9-11 19, Evan Groves 1-4 3-3 6, Markus Burton 7-10 0-0 16, Carter Hickey 2-6 0-0 4, Casey Shultz 1-3 0-0 2, Joe Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Jayden Doster 0-0 0-0 0. Team: 19-37 13-16 55.
Northridge — Alex Stauffer 6-10 1-2 13, Sam Smith 5-12 2-2 15, Camden Knepp 3-7 0-0 9, Drew Gayler 4-8 1-2 11, Carter Stoltzfus 3-7 0-0 9, Clay Stoltzfus 0-1 0-0 0, Blake Jacobs 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 21-46 4-6 57.
Penn 14 7 23 11 — 55
Northridge 11 6 15 25 — 57
3-point goals: Penn (4-8) — Burton 2-4, Smith 1-1, Groves 1-2, Hickey 0-1; Northridge (11-27) — Carter Stoltzfus 3-5, Knepp 3-6, Smith 3-7, Gayler 2-6, Clay Stoltzfus 0-1, Stauffer 0-2.
Fouls (fouled out): Penn 13 (none); Northridge 9 (none).
Rebounds: Penn 25 (Derda 7, Patton 5, Burton 5); Northridge 20 (Stauffer 8).
Turnovers: Penn 12, Northridge 10.
Officials: Cris Harris, Clom Hollingsworth, Eric Coburn.
Records (next games): Penn (6-5) at South Bend St. Joseph Friday, Jan.
24; Elkhart Memorial at Northridge (8-5) Saturday, Jan. 25.
JV score: Penn won 61-41.
Penn: Cole Wojciechowski 21, Seamus Penney 11, Gabe Gatate 8, Alec Holland 5.
Northridge: Blake Jacobs 10, Noah Zmuda 9, Jonah Steiner 6.
