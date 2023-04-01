NAPPANEE — Aaron Wolfe is a fan of prime numbers.
That makes it almost fitting that the win he picked up last week got him to 281 for his career, which is of the prime variety.
That victory also earned Wolfe his first state championship after 16 seasons as a head coach at NorthWood. As a byproduct of that, he has been selected as the 2022-23 Goshen News Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year. It’s the third time in the last four seasons Wolfe has brought home the honor from the News.
“I think anytime you win a post-season award, you’re very grateful of the players that you coached,” Wolfe said. “Obviously, we’ve got some tremendous basketball coaches, teams and players in The Goshen News area, so I feel humbled to be selected.”
A Class 3A state championship victory helped Wolfe standout from what was a successful season for area teams and coaches. Chandler Prible led Westview to a plus-10 win improvement and sectional championship in his first season, Daniel Mast guided a junior-laden Bethany Christian squad to its first sectional title since 2009 and Scott Radeker coached Northridge to its fifth-straight double-digit win season since his arrival in Middlebury.
NorthWood had a lot of expectations coming into this season after back-to-back regional championship appearances. Featuring a roster with plenty of experience and star power, a lot of attention was paid to the Panthers right from the start of the year.
NorthWood wound up living to all those preseason expectations. Its only losses were to the defending Class 3A state champions, Beech Grove, and the team that went on to go undefeated and win the 4A title, Ben Davis.
“We didn’t do anything special, as far as preparation given the expectations that were placed upon us,” Wolfe said. “However, we made an effort to play in the Hall of Fame (Classic), to play at Brownsburg (in the “Sneakers for Santa” event) so we could experience and feel some opponents that we wouldn’t normally play against. As far as changing things in how our kids have been in our basketball program, we wanted to make sure it was as normal as possible for them so they could play and function very comfortably.”
When asked if there was a singular moment he realized how special his team was this season, Wolfe couldn’t point to one; rather, there were moments throughout the year that stood out to him.
“I think it’s difficult to see your team clearly from the inside,” Wolfe said. “It feels like you’re just preparing for the next game, right? And the coaching staff tries to take some time to celebrate wins. There were times in games and in practices that I would see basketball plays and think I may not see that level of play again because they were so rare. There were times and games this year as well where we played well enough that I was surprised by the margin.”
After cruising through most of the season and postseason, NorthWood ended up playing a tense, dramatic state championship game against Guerin Catholic. The Golden Eagles erased an 11-point, fourth quarter deficit to force overtime, then nearly completed an eight-point comeback in the extra session.
NorthWood’s defense stood tall, though, forcing a turnover that effectively ended the game. Senior Cade Brenner made a free throw on the other end of the court to give the Panthers a 66-63 victory and the program’s first state title.
“I think there was a comfort from our players that they had already been challenged this year, and I think it was a good thing for us to have teams in the state tournament make a run against us,” Wolfe said. “So therefore, in the state championship game, that wasn’t the first time that another team gained momentum. ... I thought our guys did a great job of encouraging each other in tough stretches, and also remaining poised, which I think only comes with experience.”
Wolfe admitted the state championship victory fully set in a couple of times in the days following the game.
“There were a few moments,” Wolfe said. “One of them was I able to watch our players celebrate on one of the social media (clips) as the buzzer sounded.
“And generally, you try to separate being coach and dad as much as possible, but I think it hit me sometime Monday morning that my son (Ethan) had an opportunity to play in the state finals. Both of those instance’s kind of allowed me to realize that our team had won the state championship.”