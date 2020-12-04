GOSHEN — At times Friday night, it looked as if Fairfield was playing its first boys basketball game of the season. Turnovers, missed free throws and rebounding all plagued the Falcons at times, leading to a 45-33 loss to Prairie Heights in Benton.
Fairfield coach Randy DeShone didn’t want the fact that it was their first game to be an excuse, though.
“I’m not blaming it on that; we should’ve played better,” DeShone said. “We just didn’t make plays. Our playmakers didn’t make plays. … I don’t want to sound negative because there were some positives there when we ran our offense — but we never ran it. And then when we did and we executed, we were just playing and not thinking. You got to think the game when you play.”
The Panthers never trailed Friday, jumping out to a 6-0 lead halfway through the first quarter. Fairfield would slowly chip away at the lead, getting it to a one-point game at 14-13 with 5:00 remaining in the second period.
From there, though, Prairie Heights controlled the game. They would close the frame on a 9-1 run, taking a 23-14 lead going into halftime. Chase Bachelor, Isaiah Malone, Seth Troyer and Logan Hamilton all scored during the run for the Panthers to give them a comfortable cushion at the break.
The Falcons cut the deficit to five at 27-22 in the third, but Troyer then took over for Prairie Heights. He was involved in the next four scoring plays of the game, making three baskets himself and assisting on another. Troyer would finish with a game-high 21 points, eight of which came in the third quarter.
The Panthers led 37-24 going into the fourth, and the closest Fairfield cut the deficit to from there was nine. The lead grew to as many as 14 before settling on the 12-point margin.
“What I basically told (my players) was that you got beat by a team that outplayed you as a team,” DeShone said. “Obviously, we have a lot of work to do, but congratulations to them. … They just flat-out outplayed us in every aspect of the game. It was just a solid basketball game; they played together as a team.
“I thought our defense was OK at times, but other than that, we weren’t grabbing off of boards, we weren’t hitting any rhythm on offense, we’re forcing and we’re dribbling way too much. Just things we need to work on and correct.”
Fairfield was playing slightly shorthanded because of lingering COVID-19 quarantines, forcing them to reach deep into their bench for help. This led to players such as junior Noah Hochstetler stepping into a larger role, and he performed well. Hochstetler finished with eight points in the game, second-most for the Falcons.
“I cannot tell you how proud I am of Noah Hochstetler and Noah Mast,” DeShone said. Mast played but did not score. “They’re basically the 12th and 13th man on our team. They were playing mostly JV, especially Noah Hochstetler. He came in and he just did an unbelievable job for us. I am so proud of that kid. … He played his role and just made plays.”
Leading the way on offense for Fairfield was junior Anders Revoir with 10 points. Junior Braedon Helms was third in scoring with seven points, junior Owen Miller and sophomore Carter Nicolai had three points each and junior Brayden Chupp had two points.
It was the Falcons’ first game of the season after their Nov. 24 game vs. Wawasee and Nov. 28 game vs. Goshen were postponed due to COVID-19 issues shutting down the Falcons for 10 days. While he wasn’t happy with the way his team played, just being able to play was big for DeShone.
“Yes, it’s great to be out there playing,” DeShone said. “We were off a week and a half there with COVID, and then when we came back, it was like starting over again. We need to practice; we need to practice and play and learn to understand what we’re doing. (Prairie Heights) is ahead of us on understanding a game plan in their offense.”
