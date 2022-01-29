MISHAWAKA – Goshen went into Saturday’s game against Penn in desperate need of a win.
Having lost four straight dating back to Jan. 7, a gutsy road victory over a very good Kingsmen team would’ve been the perfect remedy for head coach Michael Wohlford and his team’s recent woes.
Unfortunately for the RedHawks, Penn and star guard Markus Burton had other plans. The Kingsmen built a dominating 32-10 lead early in the game that Goshen wouldn't be able to overcome the rest of the way.
The road team did battle back to make it 34-24 late in the second quarter, but Penn would go on to outscore the RedHawks 34-21 during the second half to win, 70-45, and hand Goshen its fifth-straight loss of the season.
“We gave up a lot of points off turnovers and second chance points,” Wohlford said. “Those were two of the biggest keys. Their size really hurt us, and it really influenced the game. But I’m proud of the way the guys fought. It was 28-10 after one, and that could’ve gone one of two ways: either they’d quit, or they’d fight. They chose to fight, and we made it a game. We made (Penn) play into the second half, which was a big key because we needed to gain some confidence there for us moving forward.”
Goshen (9-6) was shell-shocked early against Penn (13-2), who looked every bit as good as its record indicated coming into Saturday night. Early on, the size of Penn’s post players bothered the RedHawks on both sides of the court.
When Burton wasn’t scoring – 13 points in the first half – he was finding 6’ 6” junior Josh Gatete and 6’9” senior Cole Wojciechowski under the basket for easy scores.
The RedHawks led 2-0 following a jumper from sophomore Gage Worthman just 25 seconds into the game. Over the next four minutes though, Penn went on a 15-0 run that featured baskets from Burton, Gatete, Wojciechowski and junior Joey Garwood.
Wohlford would use a couple timeouts during the first quarter to try to slow down Penn’s offensive attack, but at the end of the first eight minutes, the Kingsmen were on pace to put 112 points on the scoreboard.
“That’s just a really good team that has a lot of size,” said Wohlford of Penn. “And then you add the fact that they have a Division I point guard and another college guard playing along side him, that’s really difficult.
“It’s hard for us to replicate any of that. We also played last night, so we weren’t able to spend a ton of time prepping for Penn. As far as the defensive strategy, we wanted to put a couple guys in position to help with (Burton). Early in the game, our weakside help just wasn’t very good on his passes. … But overall, there’s not a lot you can do to slow him down with just one guy, it has to be a team effort.”
Goshen did start defending better later in the second quarter, which helped the RedHawks go on a 10-0 run from the 5:30-to-2:56 left before half. Junior Quinn Bechtel, senior Drew Hogan and junior Noah Alford all made shots during the blitz to put Goshen back in the game at half.
Bechtel had 12 points in the first half to lead his team, helping Goshen shoot nearly 48% (10-of-21) from the field through two quarters.
The biggest difference in the first half though was the points-off-turnovers for the Kingsmen. Penn took full advantage of Goshen’s eight turnovers, scoring 13 points off of them.
Burton finished with 13 points overall in the first half.
In the second half, the Kingsmen went right back to their 6’9” center on the first two offensive possessions of the third quarter. Penn’s guard play quickly collapse Goshen’s defense, leading to easy dump offs for Wojciechowski both times. That put Penn back up 16, and the closest the RedHawks would get again would be 12, when it was 45-33 with three minutes left in the third.
The Kingsmen then forced a desperate Goshen team into some tough decisions on the offensive side, which helped Penn build its lead up to 25 after outscoring its opponent, 17-11, in the fourth quarter.
Penn saw three players finish in double figures on during the contest. Burton led all scorers with 23 points. He also had seven assists and five rebounds on the night. Garwood was second with 12 points, while Wojciechowski finished with 10 and four rebounds.
Goshen saw Bechtel drop 17 points to lead the RedHawks, which was a positive sign for him due to his recent struggles scoring the basketball. Hogan was second with eight points to go along with five assists. Worthman and junior Deecon Hill each had seven points.
Goshen now has to wait until Thursday night for another opportunity to end its losing streak, when the RedHawks host Northern Lakes Conference opponent Plymouth (5-11) at Interra Gym.
