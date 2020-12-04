NAPPANEE — It was NorthWood’s long arms against Triton’s back-court speed Friday at The Panther Pit.
NorthWood used its size advantage — no Triton player was taller than 6-foot-1 — and lengthened its narrow lead near the end of the game in earning a 60-47 non-conference boys basketball victory.
Neither team led by more than five points in the third quarter (the Panthers took a 45-40 lead into the fourth quarter).
A 3-pointer by junior Cole McKinney put NorthWood ahead 48-40 just more than a minute into the final stanza and the Panthers (2-0) held off the Trojans (0-1).
“Ben Vincent was very solid defensively for us,” said NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe about Vincent, who drew the assignment of guarding junior Ashton Oviedo. “(Oviedo) is very clever. He’s able to catch and shoot. I think he’s going to have a very good year.”
Oviedo buried seven of his eight 3-pointers and scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first half.
Balance was the name of the game for the Panthers attack as sophomores Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch scored 17 points each while senior Vincent canned 12. Brenner and Raasch had nine points each and Vincent canned seven in the first half.
“We’re going to get scoring from multiple guys this year,” said Wolfe. “I liked Ben’s leadership and he hit some big shots.”
The 6-5 Raasch (8) and junior Cooper Wiens (7) helped NorthWood enjoy a 35-16 rebounding edge.
“Our second half was much stronger defensively,” said Wolfe, who also credited the lank Raasch for his help on defense.
NorthWood led 33-32 at halftime.
Brenner canned seven points and Vincent netted five in the second quarter for the Panthers.
The biggest differential in the opening half was seven (24-17 in NorthWood’s favor).
The Trojans closed the second quarter on a 10-5 run.
Oviedo buried four 3-pointers in the second period for Triton. Oviedo tallied 15 of his team’s 20 second-quarter points.
“When we shared the ball and distributed it, we were much better,” said Triton coach Jason Groves. “We’re not a big, huge, physical, athletic team. We’ve got to move the ball and get each other open.
“When we were doing our best offensively, that’s what we were doing.”
The Trojans were paced by Oviedo’s 28 points and Tyson Yates’ 11 (six in the first quarter).
“We’re going to be more balanced as the year goes on,” said Groves. “We’ve got to get the ball to other guys and get confidence in their shots.”
Groves said he saw NorthWood make defensive adjustments from the first to the second halves.
“I’m proud of our kids’ efforts,” said Groves. “They believed they could win. They fought. We’re obviously a little undersized. We’ve got to fight and scrap this year.
“They beat us pretty bad on the boards.”
NorthWood 60, Triton 47
Triton —Tyson Yates 4-12 3-4 11, Cole Shively 1-2 0-0 2, John Gardner 3-3 0-0 6, Ashton Oviedo 10-21 0-1 28, Cole McKinney 0-2 0-0 0, Keegan Westafer 0 0-0 0, Bruce Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Hunter McIntyre 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Large 0 0-0 0. Team: 18-42 3-5 47.
NorthWood — Cooper Wiens 2-3 0-0 4, Ben Vincent 5-11 0-0 12, Chaz Yoder 2-4 0-0 5, Cade Brenner 7-14 1-2 17, Ian Raasch 7-13 3-3 17, Caden Graham 2-3 0-0 5, Neez Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Evers 0-1 0-0 0, Ethan Wolfe 0-1 0-0 0. Team: 25-50 5-6 60.
Triton 12 20 8 7 — 47
NorthWood 13 20 12 15 — 60
3-point goals: Triton (8-18) — Oviedo 8-13, Yates 0-1, Shively 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Johnson 0-2; NorthWood (5-13) — Brenner 2-4, Vincent 2-4, Yoder 1-3, Smith 0-1, Wolfe 0-1.
Fouls (fouled out): Triton 11 (none); NorthWood 15 (none).
Rebounds: Triton 16 (Gardner 5); NorthWood 35 (Raasch 8, Wiens 7).
Turnovers: Triton 19, NorthWood 18.
Officials: Jimmy Arnett, Marc Kniga, Jon Hampton.
Records (next games): Triton (0-1) at Lakeland Christian Tuesday, Dec. 8; Westview at NorthWood (2-0) Thursday, Dec. 10.
JV score: NorthWood 43, Triton 26. Top scorers: NorthWood — Ethan Wolfe 11, J.J. Payne 8; Triton — Cole Irvine 5, Cole Shively 5, Ethan Shivley 5.
