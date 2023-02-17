EMMA — The tallest player on the Westview boys basketball roster is senior Jethro Hostetler, who’s listed at 6’2”.
Meanwhile, Goshen has six players on their roster taller than that.
The RedHawks used their height advantage to its benefit when the two teams met Friday, as Goshen left Emma with a 60-44 win over the Warriors.
Junior Ryan Eldridge was the main benefactor of the size mismatch, as the 6’7” center scored a game-high 20 points. He scored six-straight points in an 80-second stretch in the second quarter that helped the RedHawks flip the game in their favor for good.
“It was a battle of who could impose their will,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “They wanted to make three-point shots, and we needed to stop those. We wanted to get the ball inside, and we were kind of able to assert ourselves in there. Ryan did a great job; our kids found him. I thought we drove it in there, we passed it in there and we got some offensive rebounds in there.”
Eldridge had 12 points at halftime. He added eight more in the second half, empathically closing out his scoring night with a two-handed dunk with 3:51 left in the game. The dunk put Goshen ahead, 50-36, at the time.
“Our team was jacked when that happened,” said Wohlford of Eldridge’s dunk. “You’ve just got to refocus them and let them know that we have a couple minutes left still in the game.
“Eldridge is a good basketball player. I told him the other day that he can play in college … I know he’s a football guy also, but he’s a basketball player. He’s got great touch; he finishes pretty well. He’s really come on here and kind of dominated the game.”
Despite the size mismatch, Westview (13-7) kept the game close with Goshen (10-10) for the first half. The RedHawks led 16-11 after the first quarter, but the Warriors countered with a 14-11 advantage in the second frame. A nice layup from junior Wiley Minix on a pass from Hostetler made it only a 27-25 Goshen lead at halftime.
A 10-1 RedHawk run to start the third quarter, aided by six points from Eldridge, allowed the RedHawks to get the separation they needed. They would eventually lead by eight, 42-34, going into the fourth quarter.
It would be in the final frame where senior Quinn Bechtel took charge for Goshen. He had eight of his 15 points in the period, including the first six points for his team in the quarter.
“Quinn’s been good for a long time,” Wohlford said. “Ever since the Northridge game (on Dec. 17), he’s become an offensive threat. We run a lot with him just to get some movement because he’s our best driver. I thought he finished well (Friday).”
Goshen’s last 10 points came from the free-throw line. Senior Nate Pinarski made the first four, followed by two from Bechtel and then four-straight from senior Deecon Hill.
The RedHawks went 15-of-18 from the charity stripe in the game overall. Meanwhile, Westview struggled shooting free throws, only making 14 of their 23 attempts.
“The first two one-and-one’s were from Nate Pinarski, who hasn’t shot a lot of free throws all year — he’s only taken five coming in,” Wohlford said. “It’s funny because, we were just talking in practice, and I told him, ‘You don’t get into a rhythm when you’ve only shot five.’ He’s 1-for-5, but he’s a good shooter. … He hit four in a row to kind of ice it. If you miss the front-end on the first one, they can hit a ‘3’ and the game is in the balance.”
Westview coach Chandler Prible explained how he tried to defend the much larger Goshen squad.
“In the first half, we wanted to front (Eldridge) with backside help and just make it tough to get a catch, and honestly, I felt like we did better in the first half,” Prible said. “We were only down two at that point, and it was our offense that was struggling. In the second half, our offense still struggled, but we switched (our defense) … so that way we could double-team (Eldridge) before the catch, and we didn’t execute that very well.”
Senior Brady Yoder ended up leading Westview with 19 points. Minix added nine, Hostetler six, junior Luke Helmuth five, two points each from junior Micah Miller and senior Cole Mast and one point from sophomore Owen Brill. The Warriors have two more games left in the regular season, both on the road: this Tuesday at Fremont, and next Friday, Feb. 24 against Concord.
“We’re looking to just get a little bit more consistent,” Prible said. “We’re not a group that’s phenomenally talented to where we can decide when to turn it ‘on’ and ‘off.’ Right now, it seems like we’ve had two games in a row where we didn’t show up, mentally, ready to get after it. That’s something we’ve got to get figured out here in the next week.”
Complimenting Eldridge and Bechtel, offensively, for Goshen was 11 points from Hill, six each from Pinarski and junior Gage Worthman and two from senior Lleyton Weddell. Like Westview, the RedHawks also have two regular season games remaining: this Tuesday at home against West Noble, and next Friday, Feb. 24 at John Glenn.
“We’re a good team,” Wohlford said. “We play 4A basketball. We play really good opponents, so throw out records. We just played LaPorte on Tuesday on the road and had it tied four times in the fourth quarter, so we’re right where we want to be at this time of the year. We’re probably playing our best basketball of the season. We have a huge test Tuesday with another good team.”