GOSHEN — Ready or not the postseason in Indiana High School boys basketball is right around the corner.
The 110th edition of the IHSAA tournament is slated to begin at the sectional level on Tuesday, March 3 with championships scheduled for Saturday, March 7.
Local hosts are Elkhart Central (at North Side Gym) for Class 4A, NorthWood for Class 3A, Westview for Class 2A and Fremont for Class 1A. Tickets at the sectional level, as set by the IHSAA, are $6 per session or $10 for all sessions,
Regionals are slated for Saturday, March 7. The winner at North Side meets the winner from LaPorte in game 1 at Michigan City followed by winners from Valparaiso and East Chicago. The NorthWood winner travels to New Castle to face the Norwell winner while winners from New Castle and Garrett square off in the second game. The champion from Westview meets the winner from Manchester in the first game at North Judson-San Pierre. The North Judson winner takes on the Bowman Academy champion in the second contest The winner at Fremont goes to Triton to take on the Kouts winner followed by champions from Caston and Triton.
Semistates are Saturday, March 21. Northern sites are North Side Gym and Lafayette Jefferson.
The state finals are Saturday, March 28 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The 1A game starts art 10:30 a.m. and the 2A around 12:45 p.m. in Session 1. The 3A game is at 6 p.m. and the 4A around 8:15 p.m. in Session 2.
A total of 402 teams are entered in the tourney with a total of 5,864 participants. There are 101 teams in 4A, 100 in 3A, 102 in 2A and 98 in 1A.
The grand total of 398 games will be played in 26 days.
The defending state champions are Carmel in 4A, Silver Creek in 3A, Andrean in 2A and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in 1A. Blackhawk is playing in 2A this season due to the IHSAA success factor.
Following are sectional draws with game times to be determined.
SECTIONAL DRAWS
4A at North Side
Tuesday, March 3
Northridge vs. Concord
Wednesday, March 4
Penn vs. Elkhart Central
Goshen vs. Warsaw
Friday, March 6
Elkhart Memorial vs. Tuesday’s winner
Wednesday’s winners
Saturday, March 7
Championship
3A at NorthWood
Tuesday, March 3
Tippecanoe Valley vs. Lakeland
Friday, March 6
West Noble vs. NorthWood
Wawasee vs. Tuesday’s winner
Saturday, March 7
Championship
2A at Westview
Tuesday, March 3
Prairie Heights vs. Westview
Wednesday, Feb. 4
Bremen vs. Fairfield
Central Noble vs. Eastside
Friday, March 6
Churubusco vs. Tuesday’s winner
Wednesday’s winners
Saturday, March 7
Championship
1A at Fremont
Tuesday, March 3
Bethany vs. Fremont
Friday, March 6
Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton
Lakewood Park vs. Tuesday’s winner
Saturday, March 7
Championship
