MIDDLEBURY — Northridge’s defensive intensity in the second half fed the Raiders on offense on the way to a home boys basketball victory.
With a 54-43 triumph against visiting Concord in Northern Lakes Conference action Friday at the Middlebury Madhouse, Northridge improved to 9-9 overall 4-3 in the NLC while Concord fell to 8-9 and 3-4.
It was the sixth-straight win for the Scott Radeker-coached Raiders (following a four-game losing skid) and third consecutive defeat for the Minutemen.
“We’re in really good shape,” said Radeker of how his team was able to hustle and build the advantage in the second half.
Blake Jacobs scored 13 of his game-high 21 points as Northridge out-pointed Concord 23-10 in the third quarter. Seven of the Derrick DeShone-coached Minutemen’s 17 turnovers came during that period.
A basket by Nolan Bales in the first minute of the fourth quarter put the hosts ahead 48-33 — the biggest lead of the night for either team.
Concord did cut the gap to 49-43 on a layup by Andres Dixon with 2:00 remaining before the Raiders closed it out.
Malachi Campbell’s 3-pointer with five seconds left in the second quarter allowed the Raiders to tie the Minutemen 23-all going into halftime.
Campbell (9 points) did all his scoring in the first half with three of Northridge’s six 3-pointers.
Jethro Hochstetler scored six while Nolan Bales and Mason Bales netted five each for the Raiders. Both Bales boys and Jordan Weaver also canned 3-pointers.
The biggest differential in the second period was a 23-18 lead by Concord.
The spread was never more than four points in the first quarter and the Minutemen took a 19-15 lead into the second quarter.
Zaven Koltookian (14 points — eight in the first quarter), Malachi Emmons (10 — five in each half) and Amarion Moore (8 — six in the first quarter) guided the Concord attack. Emmons and D’Arcy hit one 3-pointer apiece.
“We just didn’t make the switches on defense,” said DeShone of the Raider run.
Northridge wound up with 15 turnovers — three in the third quarter. Jacobs collected five of the victor’s 20 rebounds.
In the junior varsity game, Northridge beat Concord 48-44.
Mason Bales (12 points), Gideon Campbell (10), Alex Ellenson (9) and Kam Radeker (8) led JV Raiders scoring. Braeden Messenger (20), Lucas Prough (8) and Parker McCuen (7) paced the JV Minutemen.
Northridge visits Elkhart Saturday and South Bend Clay goes to Concord Tuesday.
