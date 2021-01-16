GOSHEN — On six different occasions in the fourth quarter, the Goshen boys basketball team pulled within one possession of East Noble. Unfortunately for the RedHawks, they could never tie or take the lead on the Knights.
East Noble (6-6) used timely shots and free throws down the stretch to edge Goshen (4-7), 56-52, in non-conference action Saturday night in Goshen.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” said Goshen coach Michael Wohlford on the loss. “I think the kids played really hard and made an attempt to (win). We just couldn’t get quite over the hump. Sometimes you dig that hole and you almost get out of it; you can almost see the top of the hole, but then you fall right back down in.”
The Knights went into the bonus with 7:27 remaining in the game, meaning every time Goshen fouled, East Noble would shoot free throws. The Knights made those free throws count, going 10-of-12 from the charity stripe during that stretch. They would finish 17-of-21 overall from the foul line in the contest.
“They made enough plays,” Wohlford said. “They hit 17-of-21 free throws, which was big. If they miss three more free throws, maybe the outcome is different.”
East Noble built a double-digit lead in the first half, in large part to the play of Chris Hood. The 6-9 junior scored the first six Knight points and had 15 of his team-high 18 points in the first half.
Goshen was able to slow down the center in the second half, though, in large part to the play of 6-7 sophomore Lleyton Weddell and 6-7 freshman Ryan Eldridge. Their size, combined with 6-5 senior Blak Wiess, was able to slow down Hood for the final 16 minutes of the game.
“We put in two big guys and we doubled (Hood) every time with the second big guy,” Wohlford said. “We didn’t do that to begin the game because we haven’t seen even glimpses of that in practice … we were aware we might have to go to it, but we didn’t do it until the second half because it wasn’t something we felt comfortable doing. It was something we were almost forced to do, and then it worked.”
The RedHawks trailed 36-24 at halftime, but were able to pull within two to end the third behind some stifling defense. A 14-4 third quarter advantage for Goshen led the game to being 40-38 East Noble entering the fourth quarter.
“We guarded the basketball,” said Wohlford of what keyed the third quarter run. “Our offense was the same. After the first quarter, we scored. … Offense was flowing after the first quarter, but we started guarding the basketball. I think we only got beat off of the dribble once in the second half after getting beat six or seven times in the first half. That’s a huge part of the game.”
Goshen played Saturday’s game without their leading scorer, junior Drew Hogan. The point guard rolled his ankle in Friday’s game against Warsaw. Wohlford is unsure if Hogan will be available for Tuesday’s game against Jimtown.
“We’ll see Monday and try to figure out where he’s at,” Wohlford said.
Leading the way on offense for the RedHawks Saturday was sophomore Deecon Hill with 18 points. Sophomore Quinn Bechtel had 13 points, Wiess and freshman Gage Worthman eight each and Weddell two.
It’s another quick turnaround for Goshen with the Jimmies coming into town Tuesday night as part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader. The girls play at 6 p.m., with the boys game scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
“If we defend the way we did in the first half, we have no chance,” said Wohlford of Tuesday’s upcoming game. “(Jimtown)’s effort is exceptional. They play really hard, they have a lot of confidence and we need to be locked in or else we won’t win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.