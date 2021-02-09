GOSHEN — Bethany Christian used a 14-3 run to begin the second half to break open a close game and went on to break a boys basketball losing streak against Fairfield.
The Bruins led the Falcons 23-22 at halftime then found themselves up 37-25 with 3:12 to go in the third quarter.
Bethany (9-9) led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter (52-37) — and held off Fairfield (1-14) when the visitors cut the gap to eight (59-51) with 32 seconds remaining in the non-conference contest at Bethany’s Buller Court.
Tyson Chupp (19 points), Beck Willems (18), Mason Closson (9) and Ethan Boyer (8) paced the Bethany attack.
The interior was more kind to the Bruins than the perimeter.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well throughout the entire game,” said Bethany Christian coach Daniel Mast of his team’s 3-of-17 night from behind the arc. “We’ve been shooting the 3-ball better than that.
“We got some good looks down low. We got some and-1’s from our bigs (Willems and Boyer). Beck and Ethan rebounded the ball well tonight. They were overmatched a little bit athletically. They made up for it positionally.
“That helped stretch it out and we were able to get a little comfortable.”
Ball movement was another key for the Bruins.
“Any time you can move the ball side-to-side it gets the defense working,” said Mast. “The other thing is I really believe you shoot the ball better when you’ve been touching the ball in other ways.
“If the only time you touch the ball is when you shoot, that’s a hard thing to do.”
Tuesday marked the first game as Fairfield’s interim head coach for Steve Hall.
“I’ve coached for several years between different sports,” said Hall. “I’m just happy to be a part of whatever I’m going to be a part of. I’m not looking at it as anything other than that. I want to help. I want the kids to grow and learn and progress.
“We’re at the end of the season. We’ve got a great group of kids. I think we can get there.”
Tuesday’s first half saw Bethany lead 9-6 at the end of the first quarter and the Falcons take brief leads at 17-16 and 19-18. The Bruins were up 23-19 before Fairfield closed the half with a 3-0 run.
“We started out alright and then the team just wasn’t playing together,” said Hall. “It comes down to execution. Our goal is to push the ball when we can and slow it down when that’s the best thing to do.
“We’re still learning the difference between pushing the ball and slowing it down. (Bethany) executed their game plan to the T. We started with one of our better halves of the year (in the first two quarters). It was a different game in the second half.”
Fairfield was guided by Braedon Helms (19), Owen Miller (9), Lincoln Penrose (7) and Anders Revoir (7).
The Bruins beat the Falcons for the first time since Dec. 30, 2000. Since that time, Fairfield had beaten Bethany 11 straight times.
Bethany Christian 60, Fairfield 51
Fairfield — Tyson Frye 2 0-0 4, Lincoln Penrose 3 0-0 7, Owen Miller 3 0-0 9, Braedon Helms 6 7-11 19, Dalton Cripe 1 0-0 3, Anders Revoir 3 1-4 7, Seth Yoder, Carter Nicolai 1 0-0 2, Noah Hochstetler 0 0-0 0, Casey Murray 0 0-0 0. Team: 19 8-15 51.
Bethany — Ethan Boyer 3 2-2 8, Beck Willems 7 3-6 18, Tony Moser 0 0-0 0, Mason Closson 3 3-4 9, Tyson Chupp 6 5-6 19, Evan Brown 1 0-2 2, Ben Keyes 0 2-2 2, Aaron Yeakey 0 0-0 0. Team: 21 15-24 60.
Fairfield 6 16 6 23 — 51
Bethany 9 14 17 20 — 60
3-point goals: Fairfield (5) — ; Bethany (3) — Chupp 2, Willems 1.
Fouls (fouled out): Fairfield 17 (none); Bethany 13 (Boyer, 2:25, fourth quarter).
Rebounds: Fairfield 27 (Helms 6, Frye 4, Miller 4); Bethany 28.
Turnovers: Fairfield 18, Bethany 14.
Officials: Joel Eason, Keith Chavis, Dave Spencer.
Records (next games): Fremont at Fairfield (1-14), Bethany (9-9) at Lakewood Park Christian, both Friday, Feb. 12.
JV score: Fairfield 43, Bethany 32. Top scorers: Fairfield — Carter Kirkton 12, Cohen Custer 7, Alec Hershberger 6, Dayton Lockwood 5, Caleb Miller; Bethany — Jesse Bontrager 13, Justin Hochstedler 9.
