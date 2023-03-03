Kyle Sears has resigned as the head coach of the Elkhart boys basketball program, effectively immediately.
The news was announced in a statement from Elkhart Community Schools Friday afternoon. Sears coached his final game of the 2022-23 season Tuesday, losing to No. 2 Penn, 83-37, in the first round of the Class 4A, Sectional 4 tournament.
“I am grateful for the time that I’ve had as an Elkhart basketball coach, both as an assistant and head coach, and I wish Elkhart basketball nothing but success in the future," said Sears in a statement. "I thank the coaches, families, and the many student-athletes that I’ve had the privilege of coaching over the last 15 years. And most of all, I thank my family for all their constant support."
Sears went 99-116 in nine combined seasons as a head coach within the Elkhart school district. His first six years were at Elkhart Memorial, where he went 73-70 leading the Crimson Chargers, winning a sectional title in 2018.
He then oversaw the program the first three seasons that Memorial and Central have been merged as one school. The combination of the two schools started strong, as the Lions won a sectional championship in the 2020-21 season. Unfortunately, Elkhart hasn't been able to sustain that success on the basketball court, posting back-to-back 6-17 seasons to give Sears a 26-46 mark in leading the Lions.
“Kyle is a man of high character, who has always represented Elkhart Athletics in the highest degree of class and dignity," Elkhart High School Principal Cary Anderson said.
Per the school's release, candidates interested in the opening call apply for the job through the Elkhart Community Schools Human Resources Department.