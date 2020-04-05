ELKHART — Kyle Sears, Elkhart Memorial High School boys basketball coach for the past six seasons, has been named the new coach for the Elkhart High School Lions for the 2020-21 school year.
Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial are merging into one high school for next school year.
“Kyle is an Elkhart guy and we love that aspect of the selection,” Elkhart High School Principal Cary Anderson said in a press release. “He is outstanding in the classroom in terms of reaching his students and demonstrating dedication in their growth and improvement. The same holds true for him in the gym, We are confident he will work to unite the community by leading our basketball program in the same direction across the district from the varsity teams down to the youth opportunities.”
Under Sears’ direction the Memorial Chargers won the Class 4A sectional championship at North Side Gym in Elkhart and were the regional runner-up at Michigan City. In five of his six seasons, the Chargers never finished below third in the Northern Lakes Conference. Memorial won the league title in 2018-19 and Sears was honored as Coach of the Year.
“I am extremely honored and privileged to be chosen to lead the Elkhart boys basketball team. I have loved growing up in this city and playing here and returning to teach and coach. I am excited to continue to work with the youth of the city in building the culture of the Lions’ basketball program.”
Sears is a former Memorial player and he went on to play for Mike Lightfoot at Bethel University in Mishawaka.
