WALKERTON — An 11-minute, 27-second scoring drought — featuring a scoreless second quarter — would ultimately cost the Goshen boys basketball team in a 50-29 loss to John Glenn Friday night on the road.
During that timeframe, the host Falcons went on a 22-0 run. This included the second frame where the RedHawks were 0-for-9 shooting, missing four 2-point shots and five 3-pointers. Glenn won the second quarter by a 16-0 margin to lead 29-11 at halftime.
“We never commanded any space, offensively, no matter what we did,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We were never able to get a basket-area shot and that’s something we have to own and get better at, and that starts with coaching, players and everyone. Just a sobering reality of our inadequacies, offensively. … We have no easy baskets. We never get a layup.”
Goshen junior Drew Hogan finally stopped the run on a “3” with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter. Of the 10 field goals the RedHawks made in the game Friday, seven of them were from beyond the arc.
“We know our offensive inadequacies,” Wohlford said. “We’re not able to get the ball in the basket area. We really didn’t have any good offensive positioning all night, meaning the ball rarely touched the paint. (Glenn) did a good job on the dribble, but a lot of it is quickness, strength, athleticism, owning your space. They owned the paint, and we didn’t.”
The extended run from the Falcons came after a pretty even first quarter between the two teams. Glenn only led 13-11 after eight minutes of play, and Goshen held a brief 3-2 lead after a 3-pointer from sophomore Deecon Hill. It would be Hill’s lone points of the game.
John Glenn led 44-19 at the end of the third quarter, building the lead to as many as 28 in the frame. Hogan was the only RedHawk player to score a field goal in the second half before sophomore Quinn Bechtel and freshman Ryan Eldridge added late baskets with 2:55 and 1:07 remaining, respectively.
The Falcons (19-4) did their damage behind a balanced offensive attack. Sophomore Brycen Hannah finished with a game-high 15 points, senior Carter Yung had 14, junior Silas Kaser had nine, junior Jack Taylor four, juniors Joe Delinski and Jack Porter had three each and senior Jake Frankiewicz had two.
Glenn appeared to be the more physical team of the two for most of the game as well, which can be reflected in the 22-17 rebounding advantage the Falcons had over the RedHawks.
“It’s varsity basketball,” Wohlford said. “We’re just not there yet. We play the game, physically, like a JV team, other than in our skill. … We have to have a major leap in our growth from the end of this season to the next season in strength, physicality, athleticism. We would have position, and then just give it up.”
Offensively, Hogan ended up finishing with 14 points for Goshen. Freshman Gage Worthman had six points, Bechtel four, Hill three and Eldridge two.
The RedHawks (7-15) now get to prepare for the Class 4A, Sectional 4 tournament over at North Side Gym in Elkhart. Goshen will play Penn in the first game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The two teams met on Jan. 30, with the Kingsmen leaving as 56-47 victors over the RedHawks in The Maple City. Penn was 10-10 on the season entering Friday’s action.
The winner of that game will play Northridge (18-4) in the sectional semifinal next Friday.
“(Penn) is good,” Wohlford said. “If we play like how we did tonight, we have no chance. I think we do have a chance; tonight was definitely one of our worst performances of the year. Getting our kids to believe will be job number one … we have all the film we need on Penn; I’ve watched them quite a bit. They run the same stuff. Coach (Al) Rhodes isn’t going to change anything. They’re very efficient, offensively, so let’s hope we show up and play well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.