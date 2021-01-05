MICHIGAN CITY — Long scoreless droughts at various points of the game ultimately cost Goshen in a 61-47 boys basketball loss to Marquette Catholic on Tuesday at the Scholl Center.
The RedHawks led for the first 10 minutes of the game, with their latest lead coming at 14-12 early in the second quarter. From the 6:02 mark to the 1:46 in the quarter, though, Goshen didn’t score. In that same timeframe, the Blazers went on a 10-0 run to take an eight-point lead. RedHawk senior Isaac Sawatzky kept his team close at halftime, knocking down two ‘3’s’ sandwiched around a Marquette bucket to make it 24-20 Blazers at halftime.
After another Sawatzky three-point field goal made it 26-23 with 5:20 to go in the third, Marquette went on another run. This one was a 9-0 spurt to put the Blazers ahead by 12. A made field goal from RedHawk sophomore Deecon Hill stopped the scoreless drought for Goshen at the 3:10 mark of the frame.
From there, Marquette would use a series of mini runs to ice the game away. The Blazer lead reached as high as 18 mid-way through the fourth quarter.
“I thought they gave us some opportunities in this game — we just didn’t execute very well,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We didn’t execute, and that’s really the key to basketball. You have to be able to execute. We didn’t change ends well; they beat us up and down the floor. It was a disappointing night on that end.”
Junior Kaden Manna had a massive game for Marquette Catholic. He finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds, with most of his work coming in the second half. Eleven of those points and 11 of the rebounds came in the third and fourth quarters.
“It’s a tough matchup,” said Wohlford of Manna. “We played him to his left hand. We did some good things; we made him miss quite a bit.”
Meanwhile, Goshen junior Drew Hogan struggled offensively. The RedHawks leading scorer only had seven points through three quarters before finishing with a team-high 15 points. Wohlford credited the work that Blazer guard Britain Harris did defending Hogan.
“He’s a 6-2 athlete,” said Wohlford of Harris. “It’s the same recipe you would have in the Mishawaka Marian game; that’s who you would put on him. The kid’s a good athlete … (Hogan) missed some shots he normally makes, too. He didn’t shoot very well, but he played hard. He’s always going to give us 100%.”
Marquette (8-3) had a balanced offensive attack. Along with Manna’s 17 points, sophomore Lukas Balling had 14 points, Harris 13, sophomore Jason Kobe 12 and sophomore Connor Bakota three.
For Goshen (3-5), Hogan led the way with 15 points. Hill added 12 points, Sawatzky and sophomore Quinn Bechtel had nine points each and sophomore Zach Subera had two.
The RedHawks are scheduled to start Northern Lakes Conference play Friday at home against Concord (0-4). Although the Minutemen are winless on the season so far, Wohlford knows his team will need to be ready for the size Concord has on its roster.
“A lot of size,” said Wohlford of Concord. “We get Blak (Weiss) back on Friday, which is huge. So, we get our big guy back, and hopefully that’ll help against their size. They’re big inside: (Zaven) Koltookian and (Payton) Fish are really good inside, and they have experience around the perimeter. (Jack) D’Arcy is only a junior, but he’s started for three years against us. They’re an experienced, big team and we’ll need to be ready to go.”
