Here are the local boys basketball sectional scores from Tuesday, Feb. 28. All games were quarterfinal contests of their respective sectionals.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT ELKHART
Penn 83, Elkhart 37
Northridge 55, Warsaw 51
Full reports from both games online at goshennews.com/sports.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT JIMTOWN
Mishawaka Marian 69, SB Clay 44
No. 2 Marian (23-2) will play No. 8 SB Washington (16-5) in the first semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.
SB St. Joseph 76, Jimtown 52
The Indians will play New Prairie in a semifinal game Friday against New Prairie. Jimtown's season comes to a close with a 5-18 record.
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 20 AT NORTHWOOD
NorthWood 52, Wawasee 23
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW
Westview 74, Churubusco 49
The Warriors (15-8) will play Eastside (9-13) in the first semifinal game Friday at 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights 63, Fremont 47
The Panthers (16-8) will face off with Central Noble (17-6) in the second semifinal game Friday, approx. 25 minutes after the first game concludes.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT HAMILTON
Bethany Christian 66, Hamilton 26
Jayden Schlabach set a new school record, making eight '3's' in the game as part of a 30-point outing. The Bruins (14-10) now face Elkhart Christian Academy (7-15) in the second semifinal game Friday night. The first one at 6 p.m. pits Lakeland Christian (18-5) against Lakewood Park Christian (9-13).