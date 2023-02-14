Here is a look at the local boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Feb. 14.
NorthWood 48, Tippecanoe Valley 39
The No. 1 (3A) Panthers improved to 18-2 on the season with a victory over No. 10 (3A) Tippecanoe Valley. NorthWood senior Ian Raasch reached the 1,000 career point milestone during the game, becoming the 11th player in program history to reach that mark.
Jimtown 65, Bethany Christian 53
After the game was tied at 28 at halftime, the Jimmies won the second half by 12 points to knock off the Bruins. Four players scored in double digits for Jimtown, led by Bishop Williams' 20 points. The Jimmies are now 5-16 on the season. Tyson Chupp had 19 points for Bethany, who fall to 12-9 overall.
Northridge 56, Lakeland 52
It was a fourth-straight win for the Raiders, knocking off the Lakers in a road content to bring its record to 11-9 overall. Nolan Bales had 18 points and Alex Ellenson 11 to pace the Northridge offense. It's also the 299th career win for Raider head coach Scott Radeker. He can reach the 300-win mark Friday when Northridge travels to Columbia City.
Wawasee 69, Westview 62
After trailing by two points at halftime, Wawasee outscored Westview by nine in the second half to pull away with a win on its home court. Sophomore Maddux Everingham had a huge night for Wawasee, scoring 28 points, including making six '3's'. Westview had two players score at least 20 points as well, with Brady Yoder netting 21 and Wiley Minix 20. Wawasee improves to 8-13, while Westview is 13-6 on the season.
Concord 63, South Bend Clay 55
The Minutemen were able to hold off the Colonials, picking up the road win to bring their record to 10-9 on the season. Parker McCuen and Davon Smith had 12 points each to lead the Concord attack.
LaPorte 66, Goshen 64
Note: a score from the Elkhart Christian vs. Smith Academy game was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.