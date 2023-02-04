Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep boys basketball scores from Saturday, Feb. 4.

West Noble 54, LaVille 42

Bradyn Barth scored 17 points and Austin Cripe added 16 as the No. 5 (3A) Chargers improved to 16-1 on the season with a road victory over the Lancers. West Noble hosts No. 1 (3A) NorthWood (15-2) Tuesday night.

Northridge 69, Jimtown 40

Three Raider players reached double-digits in scoring, led by 16 from Mason Bales. Northridge is now 9-9 on the season, while Jimtown is 3-15.

Westview 47, Plymouth 34

The Warriors picked up a nice non-conference win over the Pilgrims. Brady Yoder had 20 points to lead all scorers, helping Westview improve to 11-5 on the season in the process.

Lakewood Park Christian 60, Elkhart Christian 43

The Eagles lost a home contest to LPC, bringing their record to 6-10 overall.

Lake Central 59, Elkhart 36

The Lions fall to 6-12 on the season with the loss.

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you