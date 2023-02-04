Here is a look at the local prep boys basketball scores from Saturday, Feb. 4.
West Noble 54, LaVille 42
Bradyn Barth scored 17 points and Austin Cripe added 16 as the No. 5 (3A) Chargers improved to 16-1 on the season with a road victory over the Lancers. West Noble hosts No. 1 (3A) NorthWood (15-2) Tuesday night.
Northridge 69, Jimtown 40
Three Raider players reached double-digits in scoring, led by 16 from Mason Bales. Northridge is now 9-9 on the season, while Jimtown is 3-15.
Westview 47, Plymouth 34
The Warriors picked up a nice non-conference win over the Pilgrims. Brady Yoder had 20 points to lead all scorers, helping Westview improve to 11-5 on the season in the process.
Lakewood Park Christian 60, Elkhart Christian 43
The Eagles lost a home contest to LPC, bringing their record to 6-10 overall.
Lake Central 59, Elkhart 36
The Lions fall to 6-12 on the season with the loss.