Here is a look at the prep boys basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 25, which is the last day of the regular season for all of our area teams. Sectionals will begin across the area and state on Tuesday.
John Glenn 52 Goshen 36
Goshen enters Sectional 4 with a 13-9 record. They will play the Elkhart/Concord winner in the semifinals next Friday, March 4 at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
NorthWood 56, Elkhart 38
The Panthers enter Sectional 20 with a 22-2 record. They will play either Tippecanoe Valley or West Noble in the semifinals next Friday, March 4 at Wawasee High School.
Concord 48, Westview 43 (OT)
Concord enters Sectional 4 with an 11-10 record, where they'll play Elkhart (6-16) in the first round Tuesday at North Side Gym. Westview enters Sectional 35 with a 7-15 mark. The Warriors play Eastside (23-1) in the first round Wednesday at Westview.
Fremont 38, Bethany Christian 35 (OT)
The Bruins enter Sectional 51 play with an 11-12 record. Bethany Christian will either play Fremont (14-8) or Hamilton (0-21) in the semifinals next Friday, March 4 at Fremont.
Central Noble 59, Fairfield 49
Fairfield enters Sectional 35 with a record of 14-8. They will play Bremen (11-10) in the first round Wednesday at Westview.
Angola 56, Lakeland 40
The Lakers (5-17) will play Wawasee (8-14) in the Sectional 20 semifinals next Friday, March 4 at Wawasee.
Northridge 56, DeKalb 51
The Raiders enter the postseason winners of 10 of their last 11 games, giving them a 13-10 mark. They will play the winner of the Penn-Warsaw game in the Sectional 4 semifinals next Friday, March 4 at North Side Gym.
Wawasee 42, Tippecanoe Valley 26
The Warriors won their last two games to give them much-needed momentum heading into their matchup with Lakeland (listed above) next week in Sectional 20 action.
West Noble 53, Garrett 35
The Chargers will bring a 14-8 record into Sectional 20 play next week. West Noble plays Tippecanoe Valley in the first round Tuesday at Wawasee High School.
