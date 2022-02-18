Here is look at the local boys basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 18.
NorthWood 65, Elkhart Christian 36
The No. 1 (3A) Panthers raced to a 21-6 first quarter lead and never looked back, improving to 21-1 in the process.
East Noble 56, Wawasee 43
Despite the loss, Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes reached the 1,000 career point milestone. Unfortunately for Dukes, the Warriors fell to 6-14 overall with the road loss at the Knights.
Fairfield 58 at Churubusco 42
The Falcons picked up their third win of the week in a road contest over Churubusco. Fairfield is now 13-6 overall and 7-2 in the NECC.
West Noble 82 at Hamilton 21
The Chargers had no problems with the Marines, improving to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the NECC.
Goshen 54, Westview 45
Bethany Christian 39, South Bend Trinity Greenlawn 31
