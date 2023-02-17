Here is a look at the local prep boys basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 17.
Note: this story has been updated to reflect the correct score of the Bethany Christian-SB Trinity game.
Bethany Christian 37, SB Trinity 32 (OT)
The Bruins won a share of the Hoosier Plains Conference with an overtime victory over Trinity. Tyson Chupp's 14 points helped Bethany improve to 13-9 overall and 4-1 in the HPC, tying them for the conference crown with Lakeland Christian. BC and LCA have split two regular season meetings, one that counted toward the HPC standings and one that was part of the LCA holiday tournament.
Fairfield 76, Churubusco 34
Seth Yoder's 23 points led the Falcons to an easy NECC win over the Eagles. Fairfield's record is now 8-12 (5-4 NECC) on the season.
NorthWood 52, Elkhart Christian 16
The No. 1 (3A) Panthers cruised to a non-conference victory, improving to 19-2 on the season. ECA is now 7-13.
West Noble 50, Adams Central 47
In one of the area's marquee battles of the night, the No. 4 (3A) Chargers won a competitive contest with the No. 12 (2A) Jets. West Noble improves to 18-2 overall with the win.
Columbia City 64, Northridge 58
The Raiders dropped a competitive road contest to the Eagles, snapping their four-game winning streak in the process. Northridge enters the final week of the regular season with an 11-10 record.
Penn 87, Elkhart 24
Mr. Basketball candidate Markus Burton had 30 points to lead Penn to an easy win over Elkhart. The Lions are now 6-13 (5-5 NIC) on the season.
Mishawaka Marian 73, Jimtown 33
The Jimmies were overwhelmed by the No. 2 (3A) Knights, falling to 5-17 (1-10 NIC) in the process
Goshen 60, Westview 44
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.