Here is a look at the local prep boys basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 11.
Bethany Christian 48, Lakewood Park Christian 36
By scoring 15 points in the game, Bruins senior Beck Willems is second on the program's all-time scoring list. He has 1,109 career points, only trailing 1997 graduate Eliot Friesen now by 37 points (1,146) to be tied atop the all-time standings. Bethany improved to 9-11 with the win and have three regular season games remaining.
Fremont 51, Fairfield 46
The Falcons had their six-game losing streak snapped at the hands of the Eagles. Fairfield is now 11-6 overall and 6-2 in the NECC.
Prairie Heights 60, Westview 51
The Warriors fall to 7-10 overall and 4-5 in the NECC with the loss to the Panthers.
Columbia City 55, West Noble 50
The Chargers dropped a tough non-conference game on the road to fall to 9-8 overall.
Central Noble 82 Lakeland 33
The Lakers struggled against the top-ranked team in Class 2A, dropping their record to 5-14 overall and 2-7 in the NECC in the process.
Goshen 50 Wawasee 40
Northridge 54, Concord 43
NorthWood 49, Mishawaka 42
