Here is a look at the local prep boys basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 10.
Northridge 47, Concord 30
The Raiders put the clamps down, defensively, smothering Concord to win by 17 points in Dunlap. Alex Ellenson led the visitors with 15 points. Northridge has now won three in a row, improving their record to 10-9 overall and finishing with a 3-4 NLC record. Concord is now 9-9 overall and ends with the same conference mark of 3-4.
Fairfield 61, Fremont 57
The Falcons were able to pick up an NECC win at home. Three scorers reached double digits for Fairfield: Noah Mast with 16 points, Alex Hofer 15 and Tyson Frey 10. Fairfield is now 6-12 (4-4 NECC) on the season, having now won three-straight games following a six-game losing streak.
Westview 61, Prairie Heights 51
Brady Yoder had another huge scoring night for the Warriors, pouring in 26 points to pace his team to a 10-point NECC victory over the Panthers. A 24-10 scoring advantage in the second quarter helped Westview get the separation they needed, improving their record to 13-5 overall and 7-2 in conference games.
Lakewood Park Christian 66, Bethany Christian 59
It was a tough loss for the Bruins, making it three-straight defeats for them. Tyson Chupp had 17 points and Jacoby Reinhardt, but it wasn't enough for Bethany, who is now 12-8 on the season.
SB Clay 68, Elkhart 48
The Lions struggled all night, losing to the Colonials to drop their record to 6-12 (5-4 NIC). Rodney Gates had 14 points and Jacob Windy 13 in the loss for Elkhart.
John Glenn 72, Jimtown 34
The Jimmies fall to 4-16 (1-9 NIC) on the season.
Goshen 60, Wawasee 45
NorthWood 64, Mishawaka 28
