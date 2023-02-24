Here is a look at the local boys basketball scores from Friday, Feb. 24, which is the final day of the regular season.
Goshen 66, John Glenn 41
The RedHawks routed the Falcons to end its regular season with an 11-11 record.
Westview 40, Concord 36
The Warriors finish the regular season with a 14-8 record, while Concord is 11-10 entering the postseason.
NorthWood 60, Elkhart 31
No. 1 (3A) NorthWood enters the postseason with a 21-2 record. Meanwhile, Elkhart ends its regular season with a 6-15 mark.
Northridge 45, Wawasee 35
The Raiders close the regular season with a 13-10 record.
West Noble 68, Garrett 55
The Chargers finish the regular season with a 20-3 overall record and 9-1 in NECC, good enough to be outright conference champions.
Wawasee 62, East Noble 46
The Warriors close the regular season with a 9-13 record.
Argos 54, Elkhart Christian 41
ECA drops to 7-15 overall with a 2-3 HPC record going into the postseason.
Central Noble 62, Fairfield 34
The Falcons finish with a regular season mark of 8-14 (5-5 NECC).