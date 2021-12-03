Here are the local prep boys basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 3.
Bethany Christian 68, Clinton Christian 14
The Bruins had no issues with Clinton, improving to 2-2 on the season. Beck Willems had 23 points to lead the offense, while Tyson Chupp had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Bethany in the win.
Fairfield 71, Prairie Heights 44
The Falcons are 2-1 overall and now 1-0 in the NECC after a dominant road win over the Panthers. Owen Miller led the way on offense with 16 points, while Connor and Caleb Wright had 13 points each as well in the victory.
NorthWood 69, Triton 43
No. 8 (Class 3A) NorthWood improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominant road victory over the Trojans. Cade Brenner had 16 points, while Ian Raasch chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Panthers.
Wawasee 52, Manchester 45
Keaton Dukes had 24 points and nine rebounds to power the Warriors to a victory. They are now 2-1 overall on the season.
Fremont 77, Lakeland 59
The Lakers lost at home to the Eagles to fall to 0-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in the NECC.
Westview 75, Churubusco 36
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Jimtown 50, Concord 49
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
