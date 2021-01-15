GOSHEN — The in-conference rivalry between Goshen and Warsaw hasn’t been much of a rivalry lately.
The Tigers came into Friday night with a three-game winning streak against the RedHawks and had won eight of the last nine meetings in the series.
After a strong second half in which Warsaw outscored Goshen 27-12, those streaks now sit at four and nine of 10, respectively.
The RedHawks were unable to build off an impressive first half in which they knocked down five shots from beyond the arc and were shut down offensively by Warsaw during the final 16 minutes of play to fall 48-38 at home.
Early on, the RedHawks’ offense looked confident and poised in all areas. Good ball control and crisp passes led to open looks from three that helped put Goshen ahead early.
Senior Isaac Sawatzky knocked down the first two for the RedHawks (4-6, 1-1 NLC), then sophomore Deecon Hill got in on the action with two treys of his own in the first half.
“We had really good movement and fresh legs early,” Goshen head coach Michael Wohlford said. “The guys did a really good job of sharing the basketball and hitting the open man.”
The RedHawks led 13-8 after the first quarter with 12 of those coming from behind the three-point line.
In the second quarter, the Tigers (7-6, 3-0 NLC) adjusted a bit and held Goshen to one trey and continued to put the clamps on Goshen junior Drew Hogan, who was held scoreless in the first half.
Both teams went back-and-forth before half, scoring 13 a piece in the second quarter, which gave the RedHawks a 26-21 lead at the break.
In place of Hogan’s usual output in the box score, Hill scored 10 first-half points and his teammate, sophomore Quinn Bechtel, dropped in eight of his own.
On the other side, Warsaw knocked down four triples in the first half to help keep the game close. Two of those treys came from junior Judah Simfukwe, who led his squad with six points in the first half.
Everything that Goshen built in the first half came crashing down in the second.
The Tigers looked like a completely different team and made the necessary halftime adjustments to take control from the beginning of the third quarter.
The Warsaw defense was almost impenetrable, leaving the RedHawks with no answers offensively.
On the offensive side of the ball, things were just as good for the Tigers. They opened up the third quarter on a 14-2 run, growing their lead to as many as 14 at one point in the second half.
“Credit to Warsaw in the second half,” Wohlford said. “They just ramped up the pressure, they were a lot more physical, and we weren’t able to get clean looks. It’s almost like a football team that runs the ball and by the fourth quarter they wear you down. Their physicality really wore us down.”
In back-to-back quarters of the second half, the RedHawks only managed six points. The team’s leading scorer in Hogan (17.9 points per game) was harassed all game by Warsaw. He only managed four points in the loss.
The two leading scorers for Goshen were Bechtel with 14 and Hill with 10.
For the Tigers, sophomore Jaxon Gould led the team with 11 points and Simfukwe was right behind him with 10.
The RedHawks don’t have a lot of time to dwell on the conference loss as East Noble will be in their gym for a non-conference duel Saturday night.
“First, we need to be fresh,” said Wohlford, referring to the team’s quick turnaround. “We need to make sure our kids’ legs are rested, so we’re going to walk through some East Noble stuff and prepare for them. It’s all about execution. ‘Can we execute for 32 minutes?’ That’s going to be the question again on Saturday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.