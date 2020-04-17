Rob Yoder has resigned as Westview boys basketball coach. His resignation was unanimously approved at the Westview School Corporation’s school board meeting Thursday night.
Yoder went 303-125 in 17 seasons coaching the Warriors. He won nine sectional titles, four regionals and a semistate championship in 2014. Westview lost to Park Tudor in the 2014 IHSAA Class 2A state championship game.
Yoder was an assistant coach under Troy Neely for Westview’s back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 1999 and 2000. He took the reins from Neely starting with the 2003-04 season.
“I’ve coached a long time — coached for 27 years now. It was time for my family and myself — especially with Charlie now going to play in college, I would like to watch some of his games,” said Rob, referring to his son, Charlie Yoder. “It would’ve been difficult, especially if he’s far away from home, to watch those games. The combination of that and the fact we have a lot of returners back — we’ll have 10 lettermen back — I think we’ve put the next coach in a really good spot for a chance to be successful.
“We want to see Westview basketball do well. I’ve been fortunate to work with great superintendents, principals, athletic directors, and we’ve had great players that work hard. We want to make sure we continue that and the next guy is coming into a really good situation.”
In 17 seasons, Yoder’s Warriors only had losing records in three of them. Yoder’s son, Charlie, just finished his senior season as the program’s all-time leader in points scored (2,163), wins as a starter (91) and the program’s first Indiana All-Star selection.
“The thing that would stand out, to me, is I think we had really good people — players, assistant coaches — working really hard to sustain something that was good,” Rob said. “I think that it’s a lot easier to have a good season or be good for a short time than it is to sustain that. The ability for us to sustain being competitive, being able to win and do it the right way, have good people doing it; I think that’s what stands out.
“We’ve had some many great kids, that I look back on, that I’ve been fortunate enough to coach; so many great assistants who’ve helped and pour everything into it. It’s been an awesome ride for sure, and we’ve had success that you would only hope for. … We had a lot of different players get a lot of chances to experience winning, and for that I’m really grateful.”
The coach said it wasn’t a decision he thought about before the season. Westview went 21-4 this year, losing in the sectional semifinal to Churubusco. After the season ended, Yoder evaluated everything and decided it was time to move on.
“I think the combination of all things considered after the season, when you think about them; I just think this is the right time for my family, and also Westview, to make the change,” Rob said.
