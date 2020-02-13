GOSHEN — Goshen takes to the road once again after playing a pair of home games when the RedHawks travel to Syracuse tonight to battle the Wawasee Warriors.
Both teams are currently 2-4 in the Northern Lakes Conference. Goshen is 10-7 overall while Wawasee is 11-6.
“Wawasee is a very disciplined and talented team,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
The teams have similar defenses with Goshen allowing an average of 46.9 ppg and Wawasee 46.8.
“Probably the first team to 40 will win. Not because we are holding the ball, but because both teams play good defense,” Wohlford said. “If you like good basketball this should be the game for you.”
The RedHawks have won three straight. Goshen won 51-31 at Penn, 44-27 over Plymouth at home and 61-52 over Lakeland at home.
Drew Hogan poured in a career-high 30 points in the Lakeland win Tuesday night.
He leads the team in scoring at 15.4 ppg, followed by Zack Barker 13.2, Jarah Byler 8.9 and Quinn Bechtel 4.3.
The RedHawks are shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range. Hogan is a 51.9 (41-of-79).
Goshen is at 45.6 percent (292-of-640) on all field goals. Hogan is at 50.9 (87-of-171), Byler 50.4 (57-of-113) and Barker 49.7 (83-of-167).
At the free-throw line, the RedHawks are at 70.4 (162-of-230). Hogan is a 76.7 (46-of-60), Barker 75.5 (37-of-49) and Byler 66.7 (36-of-54).
Barker and Byler both have 76 rebounds to share the team lead. Hogan had 50 and Blak Weiss 38. Byler has dished out 51 assists, Hogan 40, Bechtel 36 and Barker 33. Bechtel has 20 steals and Hogan 16.
Wawasee is led in scoring by Austin Miller at 16.3 ppg.
“Miller is a talented offensive player,” Wohlford.
The Warriors are coached by former GHS player Jon Everingham. The 1994 graduate was the leading scorer with 291 points in the 1993-94 season as Goshen finished with a 14-7 record for coach Mike Sorrell.
Goshen defeated Wawasee 42-41 last season and hold a 23-13 advantage in recent meetings in the series.
The Warriors are back in action at Mishawaka (8-8) Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
CONCORD-NORTHRIDGE
The Northridge Raiders accomplished their goal last Friday of winning an outright Northern Lakes Conference title. There is still one league goal left for the Raiders to check off the list. That is completing the always tough conference slate with a perfect record.
Northridge (13-5 overall, 6-0 in the NLC) hosts the Concord Minutemen (1-14, 0-6) tonight.
The Raiders bring an eight-game winning streak into the contest. Northridge has not lost since a 68-58 decision to East Noble back on Jan, 3.
The Raiders continue to blister the nets from long distance with a team shooting percentage of 43.3 (193-of-446) from beyond the arc. Camden Knepp is at 51.4 (38-of-74), Sam Smith 43.9 (61-of-139) and Carter Stoltzfus 43.3 (42-of-97).
Smith leads the Raiders in scoring at 16.9 ppg, followed by Alex Stauffer 13.8, Stoltzfus 12,3 and Knepp 8.9
Stauffer leads the team in rebounding (138) while Stoltzfus leads in assists (90) and steals (35).
The Raiders posted a 57-42 win over the Minutemen in last season’s 4A sectional at North Side Gym to tie the series 17-17 in recent meetings.
MEMORIAL-NORTHWOOD
These two teams enter the game in a tie for second place in the NLC standings with 4-2 records. The NorthWood Panthers (13-4 overall) entertain the Memorial Crimson Chargers (10-8) in what will be the final game between the two schools.
Memorial and Elkhart Central will be merging into one school for the 2020-21 season. The two will not meet in postseason since they are in different classes.
NorthWood has won four straight games since dropping a 70-56 decision to Northridge. Memorial has won five of its last six games. The one loss was to Northridge (72-67)
The Panthers notched a 55-44 non-conference win over West Noble Tuesday. Trent Edwards paced the team with 13 points, Ben Vincent added 11, Brock Flickinger eight and Josh Stratford seven.
Memorial was a 57-46 winner a year. NorthWood has won 16of the last 28 meetings in the series.
NorthWood hosts South Bend St. Joseph (12-5) Saturday. Tipoff has been change to 3:30 p.m. to avoid a possible conflict with the NorthWood girls [playing in the Class 3A regional at Jimtown.
NECC ACTION
The Fairfield Falcons (6-10 overall, 4-3 in the league) travel to Fremont (7-9, 3-5) tonight.
Nolin Sharick is averaging 13.3 ppg to lead the Falcons.
Fairfield was a 63-41 winner a year ago to take a 22-08 lead in recent meetings in the series.
The Westview Warriors (15-3, 8-1) are also on the road at Prairie Heights (14-3, 6-1) tonight.
Charlie Yoder leads the Warriors in area scorers at 26.5 ppg.
