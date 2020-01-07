MISHAWAKA — Length is something a basketball coach doesn’t have to teach his players. He only has to teach them how to use that natural ability.
The Mishawaka Marian Knights have plenty of length, and veteran coach Robb Berger has instructed his players on the techniques to use the aspect to disrupt an opposing team’s offense.
The Knights did just that in knocking off the Goshen RedHawks, 33-30, in a high school boys game Tuesday night on Demetrius Jackson Court at Marian.
“Marian’s length caused us a lot of problems. They can cover so much ground,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “Every pass was contested.”
The Knights played a lot of 1-3-1 zone.
“We had problems solving that defense,” the coach added. “We had too many turnovers. You have to give credit to Marian. Their defense was the difference in the game.”
The RedHawks had 16 turnovers in the contest.
Another area where Marian’s length hurt Goshen was in the inability to get 5-9 sophomore Drew Hogan open for shots. Hogan is the team’s leading scorer, but managed only two points against the Knights.
“Drew’s size and Marian’s length makes it hard to get Drew in positions where he can get shots,” Wohlford said. “I bet he didn’t take more than five shots tonight.”
Hogan’s only points in the game came with 2:15 left to play when he swished two free throws to account for the final score.
The Redhawks had one last chance after Marian missed the front end of a 1-and-1 from the charity stripe with 4.6 seconds remaining, but Hogan’s attempted 3-pointer was blocked by a Knight defender.
EARLY LEAD
Senior Ryan Harmelink nailed a 3-pointer to give the RedHawks a 9-6 advantage after one period of play.
The Goshen offense went dormant for most the second period as Marian opened a 19-12 lead with 1:52 left before halftime. Goshen’s only basket during the stretch was a trey by senior Zack Barker.
Senior Jarah Byler gave the RedHawks a spark with five points over the final 1:13 as Goshen trailed 19-17 at intermission.
“We almost let the game get away from us in the second period,” Wohlford said. “The ‘3’ Zack hit was big.”
The RedHawk momentum continued into the third quarter as Marian went from 1:52 of the second to 2:48 of the third without scoring.
“We needed to get some separation during that stretch. We needed to play from the lead,” Wohlford said.
Byler once again provided the spark with baskets at 7:15 and 4:52 sandwiched around one by junior Blak Wiess at 6:06 for a 23-19 Goshen lead.
A freebie by Wiess at 1:53 was the only point for the rest of the period for Goshen. Marian freshman Deaglan Sullivan swished two free throws at 2:48 and added a layup at :46 for a 24-23 Goshen lead entering the fourth.
Marian junior Ky’Rell Franklin’s freebie and another layup by Sullivan gave the Knights a 26-24 lead at 6:02 of the fourth. A basket from Wiess knotted the score 26-26 with 4:48 left to play.
Marian took the lead for good with a 7-0 run on a trey by Sullivan at 4:37, a basket by senior Jerry Bracey at 3:51 and a basket from Franklin at 3:07.
Wiess canned two freebies at 2:46 before Hogan’s freebies closed out the scoring.
Byler and Wiess both netted nine points to share team honors for the RedHawks. Zack Barker contributed seven and Harmelink three.
Sullivan scored 13 points to top the Knights. Bracey added seven, sophomore Kaleo Kakalia five, senior Michael Baughman and Franklin three apiece and junior Mitchell Menting two.
Both teams are back in action Friday with Goshen (6-3) at Concord and Marian (5-2) is at Mishawaka.
JV
Marian was a 37-36 winner. Sophomore Jordan Williams tossed in 12 points, freshman Deecon Hill nine, junior Isaac Sawatzky five, sophomore Isaiah Park and freshman Will Herschberger both three, sophomores Brandon Rivera and Zach Subera two apiece for the RedHawks.
Sophomore Davion Taylor netted 12 points and classmate Richard Brooks 10 to lead the Knights.
