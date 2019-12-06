GOSHEN — Mishawaka took a 40-39 lead on the Goshen RedHawks with :13 left in the third period.
Unfortunately for the Cavemen, they only scored three points the rest of the game as Goshen dominated play in the fourth quarter, rolling to a 56-43 high school boys basketball win Friday night.
The RedHawks turned up the pressure on the defensive end and took advantage of opportunities at the free-throw line down the stretch.
“This is a big feather in our cap,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We pushed things in the fourth, outscoring Mishawaka 17-3.”
“The RedHawks are 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2012-13. Goshen is idle until hosting South Bend St. Joseph Dec. 14.
Wohlford was expecting a physical game from the Cavemen and he wasn’t disappointed.
“I told the players they were going to get hit on plays and if they didn’t like how the play came out to just move on,” the coach said. “I also told them at halftime Mishawaka would not give up.”
Mishawaka coach Ron Hecklinski spent the majority of his career at Anderson High School.
“His teams have always been physical and to remind myself just how physical I went back and watched the Anderson-Kokomo game for 1997. Anderson was No. 1 in the country. They went out east and beat DeMatha.”
The RedHawks handled the physical play by getting to the charity stripe 24 times in the contest, making 17 of them. A number of the makes were in the fourth period.
“We took good care of the ball late in the game and the guys stepped up at the line,” Wohlford said.
Goshen graduated a number of seniors from last year’s team.
“You know, some people looked at our roster thinking what we lost instead of what we had coming back,” the coach added.
Senior Zack Barker poured in 18 points to lead the RedHawks while sophomore Drew Hogan chipped in with 14.
Wohlford also credited the play of seniors Ryan Harmelink, Tommy Cartagena Garcia and Zane Barker.
“Ryan can shoot the ball, Tommy can put the pressure on defense and Zane is also a good defender,” Wohlford said.
Senior Jarah Byler and freshman Quinn Bechtel added eight points apiece for the RedHawks, Harmelink six and Zane Barker two.
Junior Trent Johnson scored 17 points for the Cavemen.
It was the first game of the season for Mishawaka after an extended football season.
“When we spread the floor out in the fourth period to work the clock Mishawaka was gassed chasing us,” Wohlford said. “They are going to be a much better team in a two months. Some of the players had great football seasons, but you could tell they are not in basketball shape yet.”
The RedHawks worked the fatigue factor to the limit. The Cavemen led 40-39 going into the fourth period only to have Goshen go on an 11-0 scoring run to begin the period, putting the game out of reach. Zack Barker kicked off the streak with a 3-pointer and Byler chipped in with a basket while the rest of the points came at the line. Hogan, Byler and Bechtel also went to the charity stripe and each one was 2-of-2.
Goshen also kept switching defenses on the Cavemen.
“The coaching staff did a great job of mixing our defenses,” Wohlford said.
Goshen’s JV improved to 2-1 with a 44-33 win over the Cavemen as Isaac Sawatzky netted 15 points and Deecon Hill 14 to lead the RedHawks. Jordan Williams chipped in with seven points, Brandon Rivera five and Isaiah Park three.
