GOSHEN — The Goshen RedHawks would love to get back on the winning side of things, and are hoping a return to their home court will bring a change of luck.
Goshen after opening the season with five consecutive wins take a 7-5 record into tonight’s Northern Lakes Conference contest with the NorthWood Panthers (9-4).
“It’s not like we have been losing to bad teams, but we do need to beat a good team,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said.
Over the last four games, the RedHawks have lost to an eight-win Mishawaka Marian team (33-30), a nine-win Warsaw squad (49-39) and a nine-win Jimtown group (43-42).
The NorthWood game will be Goshen’s first home game since a championship matchup with Elkhart Central in the Goshen Holiday tourney back on Dec. 28, 2019. The RedHawks are 4-2 so far this season at home.
The Panthers come into the game, having lost two of its last three decisions. NorthWood dropped a 44-42 decision to New Prairie, defeated Wawasee 54-38 and fell to Northridge 70-56.
Both Goshen and NorthWood are 1-2 in the NLC.
‘We will be focused and ready to play NorthWood,” Wohlford.
The Panthers were a 52-43 winner last season and have a 19-14 edge in recent meetings with Goshen.
Goshen is averaging 47.6 points per game on offense. Drew Hogan is at 14.6 ppg, Zack Barker 13.1, Jarah Byler 9.7, Ryan Harmelink 3.4, Quinn Bechtel 3.3 and Blak Wiess 3.0.
The leading scorer for NorthWood is Trent Edwards 16.6 ppg.
STUDENTS FREE
Tonight is a free night for Goshen High School students, thanks to the Wade Branson Foundation. All students who do not have an activity card are to enter door F and show your current school ID to gain free admission.
FUNDRAISER
The Goshen High School wrestling team is hosting a spaghetti supper in the school cafeteria tonight from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $8.
The wrestling team will be traveling to Plymouth Saturday, not Warsaw as posted on the schedule, for the NLC tournament. Action begins at 9 a.m.
OTHER ACTION
The Concord Minutemen (1-9, 0-3 NLC) host the Warsaw Tigers (9-3, 2-1) and the Wawasee Warriors (7-5, 0-3) travel to Plymouth (6-8, 3-0) tonight.
Concord topped the Elkhart Central Blue Blazers, 47-40, for their first win of the season Tuesday night. Zaven Koltookian netted 13 points, Peyton Fish nine, Jack D’Arcy, Gavin Smith and Braedon Taylor each six to lead the Minutemen.
Warsaw was a 64-25 winner last season. The Tigers have a 25-9 record in recent meetings with Concord.
Austin Miller leads the Wawasee Warriors in scoring at 16.5 ppg while Keaton Dukes is at 12.3.
A year ago, Plymouth posted a 56-47 victory to take a 22-5 advantage in recent contests with the Warriors.
The other NLC game is Saturday with the Northridge Raiders (8-5, 3-0) entertaining the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (8-6, 2-1).
Top scorers for the Raiders are Sam Smith 17.0 ppg, Alex Stauffer 14.4 and Carter Stoltzfus 12.0. Leaders for Memorial are Brackton Miller 14.4 and Titus Rodgers 13.5.
The Raiders have an 18-15 edge in the series with the Chargers, following a 68-55 win last season.
NECC CLASH
One of the area’s best rivalries takes place tonight at Fairfield when the Falcons (4-8, 3-1 NECC) host the Westview Warriors (9-3, 4-1). The evening begins with the varsity girls game at 6 p.m. followed by the boys around 7:30.
Westview was a 75-44 winer last season. The Warriors have won 32 of the last 46 games against the Falcons.
Charlie Yoder leads the Warriors in scoring at 28.2 ppg while Nolin Sharick leads the Falcons at 14.0.
Westview travels to Garrett (2-12, 1-4 NECC) Saturday.
Also on Friday, the West Noble Chargers (4-7, 1-4 NECC) host the Fremont Eagles (6-5, 2-3) and the Lakeland Lakers (4-8, 2-3) entertain the Hamilton Marines (0-12, 0-5).
Josh Gross averages 12.6 ppg to lead the Chargers.
Brayden Bontrager is at 18.5 ppg for the Lakers.
Bontrager enters the game with 952 career points. He is on track to become the seventh Laker to exceed the 1,000-point plateau. Others are Camron Bontrager (2018 grad) 1,528; Jon Workman (2006) 1,443; Jeff King (1978) 1,254; Josh Weimer (2001) 1,101; Cole Harp (2018) 1,079 and Evan Long (2003) 1,010.
Hamilton visits Bethany Christian (2-8) Saturday.
Hamilton notched a 59-56 win last season, but the BC Bruins have won 23 of the last 300 meetings with the Marines.
