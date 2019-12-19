GOSHEN — The always entertaining Northern Lakes Conference high school boys basketball season begins tonight with six of the eight teams in action while the remaining two square off Saturday night.
On tonight’s slate of games, the NorthWood Panthers (6-1) host the Plymouth Pilgrims (2-4), the Wawasee Warriors (3-2) travel to Warsaw (5-1) and the Concord Minutemen (0-5) meet the Elkhart Memorial Crimson Chargers (3-2) at North Side Gym in Elkhart.
Saturday night, the Goshen RedHawks (5-0) host the Northridge Raiders (2-2).
Goshen is looking to stay unbeaten after Tuesday night’s thrilling 70-59 overtime win at South Bend Clay. Sophomore Drew Hogan drained a 3-pointer as the horn sounded to end regulation, forcing the extra session. Senior Zack Barker netted six of his game-high 26 points in overtime.
The RedHawks have dropped four straight decisions to the Raiders since a 54-40 win on Dec. 17, 2015, at Goshen.
The last time Goshen had a chance to start a season 6-0 was in the 2007-08 season, but Northridge spoiled that with a 45-31 win at Goshen.
This year’s RedHawks team is the 13th team to open the season with at least five consecutive wins in Goshen history.
The best ever start was 10-0 in 1987-88 for coach Mike Sorrell. Concord defeated Goshen 42-39 to end the streak. Goshen went on to finish with a 17-4 record. Top scorers for the team were Mike Essig (354 points), Thad Holden (213), Scott Beres (128) and Dan Welz (116).
The second-best start in GHS history is a 9-0 mark by the 1940-41 squad coached by Lorin Evans. That streak was broken by Stugis (Michigan) with a 26-18 score.
Both the 1917-18 and the 1982-83 Goshen teams went 8-0. The 1917-18 group, coached by A.P. Condon, lost to Mishawaka 32-11 in the ninth game of the season and the 1982-83 squad, coached by Jim Welsh, to Bremen 56-46.
The 1926-27 and the 1930-31 teams went 6-0. The 1926-27 team was coached by Gerald Phillips and the 1930-31 one by Herman Byers.
Five team won their opening five games. Those squads were 1962-63 and 1959-60 squads coached by Art Cosgrove, the 1935-36, 1932-33 and 1929-30 groups coached by Byers.
Leading scorers for the current RedHawks are Hogan 17.4 ppg, Barker 15.4, senior Jarah Byler 10.2 and freshman Quinn Bechtel 6.0.
Hogan continues to scorch the nets from 3-point range, hitting 65.2 percent (15-of-23) of his attempts. As a team, the RedHawks are at 42.2 (27-of-64).
MILESTONE WIN
NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe notched the 200th victory of his young coaching career Tuesday with a 41-35 overtime win against the Jimtown Jimmies. Wolfe is in his 13th season at the school.
Wolfe has only had two losing seasons at NorthWood. He had a stretch of four straught campaigns with 20-or-more wins, including a school record 24 in the 2015-16 campaign.
Wolfe’s teams have captured five of the eight sectional championships in school history.
The all-time leader in coaching wins at NorthWood is Dan Gunn, who posted a 239-160 record in his 18 seasons.
OTHER GAMES
In Northeast Corner Conference action Friday night, the Angola Hornets (3-2, 1-1 NECC) visit the Westview Warriors (2-2, 1-1), the Fairfield Falcons (1-4, 1-1) travel to Hamilton (0-6, 0-2), the Eastside Blazers (2-3, 0-1) are at the Lakeland Lakers (2-3, 1-1) and the West Noble Chargers (2-3, 0-1) host the Central Noble Cougars (3-1, 2-1).
INTERESTING MATCHUP
There is a unique twist is a Saturday contest as the Jimtown Jimmies (4-1) visit Fairfield. Veteran coach Randy DeShone is in his first season at Fairfield. He has a 263-230 overall record in this his 23rd season. Twenty of those seasons were at Jimtown. DeShone led the Jimmies to the Class 2A state championship in 2004, becoming the first Elkhart County boys team to capture a state title.
