MISHAWAKA — The Alpha and Omega.
The beginning and the end is just what the Goshen RedHawks were Saturday night in a 51-31 high school boys basketball triumph at Penn.
Goshen streaked to an early lead and stayed there, leading by nine points at the end of the first period and by as many as 21 in the fourth.
“We were great from start to finish. We got contributions from everyone that played,” Goshen coach Michael Wohlford said. “We got started on the right foot. We got an early 10-point lead and kept it at least that.”
One night after giving up 15 offensive rebounds to Elkhart Memorial in a 56-49 loss, the RedHawks matched the Penn Kingsmen 7-7 on the offensive glass.
Goshen also outscored the Kingsmen 16-10 in the paint.
“We made a program adjustment last night around midnight. I think it worked out well,” the coach said.
Wohlford was referring to the decision to find some varsity minutes for 6-foot-3 sophomore Anders Revoir, who has been one of the leaders on the JV. Making his fifth varsity appearance of the season, he played 10:27, contributing two rebounds, a blocked shot and a solid effort on the defensive end of the floor.
“Anders gave us some good minutes,” Wohlford said.
Goshen (8-7) hosts Plymouth Thursday night.
“We needed this one,” Wohlford said. “Penn is a good team that is well-coached. We have lost to a lot of good teams lately so it was nice to turn that around. This was a really good win for us.”
Penn (7-8) entertains South Bend Riley Thursday. The Kingsmen are coached by Al Rhodes, who in now 626-297 in his 39th overall year of coaching. He spent a number of those years at Warsaw, leading the Tigers to the 1984 state championship. He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.
The Goshen boys play on Thursday this week due to the IHSAA girls state tournament that begins at the sectional level Tuesday evening.
Members of the Goshen girls team were at the Penn game cheering on their male counterparts.
“I was so happy to see the girls here,” Wohlford said. “I am so proud of (coach) Shaun Hill and what he has done with the program.”
The Goshen girls take a 17-5 record into a sectional matchup with Concord (15-7) Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Class 4A sectional at Warsaw.
One the keys to Goshen quick start against Penn was the play of senior Jarah Byler, who tossed in 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first half.
Byler scored the first basket of the game on a pass from freshman Quinn Bechtel at 7:47 of the opening quarter. Penn answered with a basket from senior Tobias Patton to knot the score 2-2 at 7:00. The Redhawks then went on an 11-0 run for a 13-2 lead at 2:22. Goshen was up 15-6 after the opening stanza.
Byler kept things going in the second. He made a pair of trips to the free-throw line within a minute of each other, hitting all four freebies to extend the lead to 21-8. Sophomore Drew Hogan drained a couple of 3-pointers to increase the lead to 29-11 at intermission.
“Byler had a good first half. We did call some sets especially for him,” Wohlford said.
Hogan finished with 13 points, senior Zack Barker chipped in with 10, Bechtel seven, junior Blake Wiess four and senior Tommy Cartagena Garcia two.
Cartagena Garcia was another player Wohlford highlighted.
“Tommy has been playing great. He gives us a chance to give breaks to Jarah (Byler) and Quinn (Bethel),” the coach said.
Senior Derek Derda netted 14 points to lead the Kingsmen. Patton added six and freshman Joe Smith four.
Goshen was a 46-33 JV winner. Junior Isaac Sawatzky scored 14 points, Revoir 10, sophomore Jordan Williams four, junior Jackson Stump three and freshman Deecon Hill two for the RedHawks. Sophomore Cole Wojciechowski had 12 points, sophomore Blake Barker nine and junior DelRontay Haywood eight to lead Penn.
It was the second win of the day for the Goshen JV. Earlier on Saturday, the RedHawks topped Elkhart Memorial, 61-55, as Revoir poured in 35 points and Sawatzky 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.