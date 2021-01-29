GOSHEN — Coming into Friday’s game, the Mishawaka Cavemen were 9-1 and sat at the top of the Northern Lakes Conference standings at 3-0. They were a talented and athletic squad coming off quality wins over Northridge (10-4, 3-2 NLC) and Marquette Catholic (12-4).
But none of that mattered to coach Michael Wohlford’s group.
The RedHawks (5-10, 1-4 NLC) came out the aggressor and took over the Cavemen (9-1, 4-0 NLC) early, leading by as many as eight in the first half.
The Cavemen got hot eventually though, and the contest was close up until the last minute. Goshen failed to convert twice while down one possession with less than a minute to play, and Mishawaka would ice the game and win 53-48 to spoil the RedHawks’ upset bid.
Three of the last four losses for Goshen have come by six points or fewer, including the double overtime loss to NorthWood a week ago.
“It was a tough one tonight,” Wohlford said. “We went 6-of-13 from the free-throw line, and if we make a few more of those, we win. … I’m happy with the kids; we’re doing a nice job, we’re just not winning, and that’s really difficult.”
Goshen took advantage of Mishawaka’s lackluster defensive effort to begin the game, knocking down four open looks from three-point land early, with a couple of them dropping for freshman Gage Worthman.
It was 16-8 when the Cavemen began to find their footing. Mishawaka adjusted to Goshen’s offensive style of play and began to press and play tight man-to-man defense. The combination was unsettling at first for the home team, coughing the ball up three times in the span of a couple minutes, which led to easy scoring opportunities for the Cavemen.
In the second quarter, the Goshen lead evaporated when Mishawaka went on an 8-0 run midway through the period.
The RedHawks went punch-for-punch with Mishawaka, though, leading to a 26-26 gridlock at halftime.
Goshen knocked down six ‘3’s' in the first half and started to find a good offensive rhythm after adjusting to their opponent’s defensive tenacity.
“We countered really well after we adjusted to their defense,” Wohlford said. “We really didn’t turn it over that much. I think we were under 10 turnovers for the game, only had five at half. We did a good job of spreading the floor on offense, we drove and we kicked, and that opened up some wide open shots for our guys down the stretch. We had a Deecon Hill ‘3’, two Isaac Sawatzky ‘3’s' and a Gage Worthman ‘3’ late, and we just missed all four. We had to make some of those, and we didn’t. That’s tough with such a thin margin at the end of the game.”
The initial boost from an impressive second half didn’t wear off for Goshen in the locker room. Worthman came out and knocked down his third ‘3’ of the game to put Goshen up a few early in the third, and the game seesawed in the second half.
There were five lead changes between the third and fourth quarters, and the largest lead of the half belonged to Mishawaka at just six.
The Cavemen had that six-point advantage and all of the momentum with seven minutes to go in the game, but it still wasn’t over.
Hill swished a ‘3’ on the next possession to cut the lead in half and give Goshen some much-needed energy during the final minutes of regulation.
With less than five minutes to play, junior Drew Hogan — the team’s leading scorer — scored four-straight points on back-to-back possessions to give the RedHawks a 46-44 lead with 3:30 to play, and then again at 48-46 behind a runner in the lane from Hogan.
Mishawaka’s Trent Johnson was a menace on offense near the end of the game, though. He scored five of the team’s final seven points to help lift the Cavemen over the RedHawks to end the game.
Hill had a shot to tie the game at 50 for Goshen with less than a minute to play, but missed a shot near the paint. Then, Hogan couldn’t connect on a pair of free throws that would’ve cut the game to one while down 51-48 on the next possession.
“We definitely got the looks that we wanted,” Wohlford said. “Deecon Hill got about a six-footer down there, and that’s a play he’ll finish in the future as he gets stronger. We absolutely got what we wanted, we just missed a couple shots at the end.”
